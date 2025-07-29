If you like your horror smart, scary, and slightly unhinged, then you’re going to want to pay attention to this. We’re giving Fortress of Solitude readers the chance to watch Weapons before anyone else in South Africa. Word of Mouth screenings are happening in Joburg and Cape Town for one night only, and we’ve got double tickets to give away. So… where were YOU at 2:17?

From the mind of Barbarian director Zach Cregger, Weapons is being called “the horror film of the year.” It’s currently rocking a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (which is rare for the genre), and early critics are already placing it among the best films of 2025. Big talk, but Cregger has done it before. Remember how Barbarian completely switched gears halfway through the film and somehow made it work? That’s nothing compared to what he pulls off here.