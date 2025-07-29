If you like your horror smart, scary, and slightly unhinged, then you’re going to want to pay attention to this. We’re giving Fortress of Solitude readers the chance to watch Weapons before anyone else in South Africa. Word of Mouth screenings are happening in Joburg and Cape Town for one night only, and we’ve got double tickets to give away. So… where were YOU at 2:17?
From the mind of Barbarian director Zach Cregger, Weapons is being called “the horror film of the year.” It’s currently rocking a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (which is rare for the genre), and early critics are already placing it among the best films of 2025. Big talk, but Cregger has done it before. Remember how Barbarian completely switched gears halfway through the film and somehow made it work? That’s nothing compared to what he pulls off here.
The plot? Here’s all we know: one night, at exactly 2:17 PM, an entire class of high school students mysteriously disappears. Except one. What follows is a mind-bending horror experience told through overlapping vignettes, each focusing on a different character and piece of the puzzle. Expect jumps, screams, and maybe even a few awkward laughs.
The film stars Julia Garner (Ozark), Josh Brolin (Dune), and Alden Ehrenreich (Solo). Watch the trailer below.
How to Win:
When the clock struck 2:17, everything changed. Tell us in the comments: Where were you at 2:17?
Drop your wildest theory or alibi using #WeaponsMovie (on social media), and you could score double tickets to one of these exclusive Ster Kinekor screenings:
Johannesburg
7 August 2025 | 20:00
Cape Town
7 August 2025 | 20:00
* Don’t forget to add your preferred location (JHB or CT).
The competition will close on Tuesday, 5 August 2025. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email. The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash or exchanged for a different date or venue.
