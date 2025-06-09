So, you’ve already watched the trailer twice, paused it to zoom in on Toothless’ wings, and maybe even shed a nostalgic tear when Hiccup showed up? You’re not alone. DreamWorks is taking us back to Berk. Only this time, it’s live-action, and yes, it looks incredible.

Set to soar into cinemas on 13 June 2025, How to Train Your Dragon is getting the real-world treatment. The 2010 animated classic has been reimagined as a fantasy adventure film that hits differently when there are actual humans riding dragons.

Starring Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, and Gerard Butler returning as Stoick, the new version sticks close to the heart of the original: a Viking teen, a dragon, and a friendship that could change everything.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

And now for the best part: you could win a movie hamper packed with official Dragon & Viking action figure sets. Thanks to the legends at UIP, we’ve got a hamper to give away, which includes:

1 x 7-inch Gronckle and 3-inch Fishlegs duo

1 x 13-inch Toothless and 3-inch Hiccup combo

These aren’t just pretty shelf pieces. We’re talking movie-accurate design, movable limbs, and yes, even dragon wings. You can peg Hiccup onto Toothless or Fishlegs onto Gronckle and recreate your favourite flying scenes.

Want to win this How to Train Your Dragon toy hamper? Of course you do. Here’s how:

The competition will close on Monday, 17 June 2025. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email to confirm the delivery details.

The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash. Actual prizes may differ from those shown in images.