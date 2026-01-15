Director Timur Bekmambetov has seen some success in Hollywood with titles such as Wanted and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. Now, he takes the helm of Mercy, a film starring Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, which takes place only a few years from now, in a future where our lives are dependent on AI. This cyber-thriller film releases in cinemas across the country from 23 January 2026. Selected winners will get a chance to watch the movie on 22 January, ahead of its official release.

Film Synopsis

In the near future, a detective (Chris Pratt) stands on trial accused of murdering his wife. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to the advanced A.I. Judge (Rebecca Ferguson) he once championed, before it determines his fate.

With the increased use of AI, society becomes more dependent on its use in almost all facets of daily living. For Detective Chris Raven (Chris Pratt), the stakes are life or death after being accused of murdering his wife.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

The film is directed by Timur Bekmambetov and written by Marco van Belle, and is set in 2029 Los Angeles. Det. Raven has 90 minutes to present his case to prove his innocence to Judge Maddox (Rebecca Ferguson) – a crime he swears he didn’t commit. Prior to his trial, Det. Raven was a huge proponent of the advanced AI systems used to judge such cases, now goes up against it in a cruel turn of events.

How To Win Tickets To The Early Screening

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Johannesburg: Thursday 22 January 2026, 19:00 for 19:30 movie start

Complete the form below and tell us what you expect from the film in the comments, and you could score double tickets to an exclusive screening for Mercy.

The competition will close on Monday, 19 January 2026. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email, and will be provided with venue details. The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash or exchanged for a different date or venue.