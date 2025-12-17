Disney Africa kicked off Unleash The Holidays last month, and they went big. Biggest festive campaign to date big. You’ve got Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars merch everywhere, holiday classics streaming on Disney+, festive programming across Disney Channel and Disney Junior, plus Disney’s Zootopia 2 now in cinemas. Your December plans just got busy. Experience the jolliest staycation with Disney+ this holiday season.

Now they want to sweeten your scroll time with a giveaway: two Disney hampers, two winners, and enough toy joy to make your living room look like a superhero training facility.

Hamper 1 clocks in at R2550 and comes with a Marvel LEGO logo and figurine set valued at R2000, plus a Marvel Monster Jam 2-pack worth R550.

Image Credit: Disney

The LEGO set turns the iconic red-and-white MARVEL logo into a sneaky surprise box. “Press elements on the top of the model to unleash Earth’s mightiest heroes.” Then Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America burst out like they’ve been late for a team meeting. It’s interactive, it’s display-worthy, and it’s the rare décor item that can also start a tiny Avengers stampede.

The Monster Jam 1:64 scale die-cast Truck 2-Packs bring the noise for kids aged 3 and up, with matchups like Spider-Man Vs Black Panther and The Invincible Iron Man Vs War Machine. They’ve got authentic BKT tires, stylized rims, and a chassis ready for chaos. Yes, your coffee table is about to become a stadium.

Hamper 2 totals R1750 and leans into cute. You get the Angel (43257) LEGO ǀ Disney set valued at R1250, plus a Stitch reindeer ear plush worth R500.

Image Credit: Disney

Angel stands over 25 cm tall, packs 784 pieces, and comes with a butterfly and three floating hearts. Movable ears, turning head, lots of attitude.

Stitch arrives as a Christmas edition plush, also 25 cm tall, with reindeer antlers, embroidered features, and that “I did nothing wrong” smile.

The competition will close on Friday, 9 January 2026. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email. The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash or exchanged for a different date or venue.