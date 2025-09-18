To celebrate the upcoming release of the action-comedy London Calling, Fortress is giving away a pair of awesome Skullcandy Hesh ANC Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones valued at R2,199.

Synopsis

“After mistakenly killing the relative of London’s biggest crime lord, mediocre hitman and ex-pat Tommy Ward (Josh Duhamel) is forced to go on the run and take refuge in Los Angeles. In order to get back to his son, Tommy makes a deal with his new employer Benson (Rick Hoffman): teach his socially awkward son Julian (Jeremy Ray Taylor) how to become a man in exchange for safe passage back to the UK. Now, Tommy is forced to drag Julian along on his latest contract killing of a renowned assassin. What starts off as a simple ride-along soon descends into utter mayhem as Tommy and Julian must find a way to survive the night so that Tommy can get back to his son and Julian can win the approval of his father.“

London Calling was directed by Allan Ungar and written by Omer Levin Menekse, Quinn Wolfe and Ungar.

Release Date: September 19, 2025

