The John Wick universe just got bigger, and no, it’s not Keanu Reeves backflipping and shooting guns on his own. Enter Ballerina, the new spin-off starring Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a Ruska Roma assassin on a revenge mission that’s packed with precision and punches. If you’re already hooked or just curious to see what all the fuss is about, we’ve got something that’ll make your day. Fortress of Solitude is giving away two official Ballerina bags plus a branded bottle.

Here’s a quick refresher on the film: Eve Macarro, trained in the brutal assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma, sets out to settle scores after her father’s death. Ana de Armas leads the charge with style and grit, while Keanu Reeves makes some much-appreciated appearances, reminding us why the John Wick universe rules action cinema.

Our own critic, Evan Saunders, nailed it in his review: “Ballerina doesn’t rewrite the action rulebook, but it doesn’t need to. It delivers stylish violence, cool assassins, and a new lead with potential. Is Eve the next Baba Yaga? Not yet. But give her a few more bodies and a proper sequel, and she might just earn that title.”

So, are you ready to score this merch and channel your inner assassin? Here’s your shot to win. What would you carry in your Ballerina bag? Throwing stars, lip balm, or maybe just snacks? Enter now, and may the best killer win.

The competition will close on Monday, 17 June 2025. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email to confirm the delivery details.

The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash. Actual prizes may differ from those shown in images.