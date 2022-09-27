It’s been nearly 15 years since the release of the action thriller movie Wanted starring Angelina Jolie and James McAvoy. But is there still a chance for a sequel or is it too late for Wanted 2?

Think about every comic book movie released in the last two decades that’s not based on any mainstream property, and chances are that they are adaptations of comics written by Mark Millar. His fast-paced writing style with witty dialogue, complex characters, and strong plot lines that keep you engaged from start to finish are but a handful of the reasons he has become one of the most respected writers in the medium.

It came as no surprise that when 2008’s Wanted was released, fans were immediately clamouring for a sequel. Unlike some other of Millar’s popular works (like Kick-Ass,) Wanted concluded its plot with a satisfying closure – one that didn’t really need a sequel. However, given this new cinematic landscape where comic books have been successfully adapted into mainstream cinema, it is only natural that another instalment would be made.

Franchises are here to stay, and if Kick-Ass 2 was allowed to exist, then I think it’s high time we gave a Wanted 2 movie a chance.

Always in the Cards

As surprising as it might be, Wanted 2 was, at some point, almost a reality. The sequel was confirmed almost as soon as the first movie came to cinemas, with Mark Millar having already written a rough draft for the project before anyone could even get out of their seats after seeing the end credits roll.

The first movie already spans the entirety of Wanted‘s comic book run, which means that, for a sequel, Millar would have to come up with a wholly new story. And by the looks of it, he did.

For starters, the sequel would reintroduce some unlikely characters from the first movie – including Angelina Jolie’s Fox.

Unfortunately for fans, Jolie wasn’t as happy with the news of her eventual resurrection. Upon hearing the idea, she abandoned the project – one of the very first episodes in the series of misfortunes that would lead to the eventual cancellation of Wanted 2.

Secret Societies

Coincidentally, Millar has also worked on another comic book series that got its own successful trilogy. No, I’m not talking about Kick-Ass again (they skipped the third film with that one,) but Kingsman.

Based on The Secret Service, the Kingsman trilogy could serve as the blueprint for what a Wanted franchise should look like. Not only does it follow a similar formula as Wanted, but it offers the kind of fast-paced, action-packed scenes that audiences love so much. Not only that, but the way that more and more of the Kingsman organization is revealed with each sequel would be the perfect way to explore the basics of Wanted‘s Fraternity.

One thing is for sure: Millar and co.’s ideas for a sequel would have been nothing short of brilliant, especially since the first movie ended on such a high note. Even without Jolie’s character, this new take on the franchise would still have a great chance at success – especially if James McAvoy is on board with the project.

What to Avoid

I know I’ve mentioned it twice already, but Kick-Ass 2 is everything a comic book film should not be. Not only does it introduce many unnecessary characters, but, most importantly, it lacks the punch and impact that the first one had. To make matters worse, it changes the mythos of the comics and replaces them with a rather lacklustre excuse for a plot.

Wanted 2 would do well to avoid the same pitfalls that ended Kick-Ass‘ movie franchise. Yes, sequels can be a tricky business – especially with the first Wanted‘s outstanding finale – but the studio can’t just ignore what the fans have been asking for since day one: a proper sequel to one of the coolest comic book films ever made.

Wanted Director Thinks A Different Approach Is Needed For Wanted 2

In 2020, director Timur Bekmambetov said he was thinking about developing a sequel to Wanted. But this time he’d like to explore a new gimmick – Screenlife. This came after the Ben-Hur director signed a massive deal with Universal Pictures to produce five movies using this filmmaking method.

If you’re not familiar with it, here’s how it works. Screenlife ditches traditional cameras and tells its story using smartphone cameras, webcams, and computer screens.

In an interview, Bekmambetov explained that instead of curving bullets in Wanted 2, the movie sequel could be done using a computer, tablet or smartphone screen. “Maybe do the Wanted sequel in Screenlife. I cannot imagine an assassin in today’s world would run with a gun. Why? He will use drones. He will use computer technology, probably. You don’t need to bend bullets anymore. You need to bend ideas.”

The original movie starred James McAvoy, Angelina Jolie, and Morgan Freeman. The story followed a frustrated office worker who learns that he is the son of a professional assassin and that he shares his father’s superhuman killing abilities. We can’t imagine how this would play out using Screenlife.

Tell us, do you want a Wanted 2 movie sequel?