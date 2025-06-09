Stitch is back. And this time, he’s got more pixels and heart than ever. Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch (2025) is crushing the global box office with a massive $772.6 million haul, proving once again that you can’t keep a good, blue, furry alien down for too long. And if you’ve already fallen in love with Experiment 626 all over again, here’s your chance to show it off by winning branded merch.

Thanks to Disney, we’ve got a Lilo & Stitch hamper up for grabs, and it’s packed with goodies that’ll have your kids (or let’s be honest, you) doing the hula in celebration.

Image Credit: Disney

What’s inside? A branded Lilo & Stitch tote bag, an action bottle to keep your drinks cool during those emotional scenes, a notebook for your secret alien experiments, and two pop sockets to keep your phone as steady as Stitch’s dance moves.

While live-action remakes can be hit or miss, this one actually hits all the right notes. The Hawaiian landscapes are a visual treat, the score is beautiful and moving, and the cast somehow makes us care even more than the animated original.

Our very own Evan Saunders gave it 3.5 stars out of 5, calling it “a great movie for the young and old alike to see.”

Ohana means nobody gets left behind. Or left without merch.

The competition will close on Monday, 17 June 2025. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email to confirm the delivery details.

The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash. Actual prizes may differ from those shown in images.