Actor Stephen Dorff has strong feelings about Marvel’s new Blade movie. And they aren’t positive.

RELATED: Blade’s Teen Daughter Is About To Join The Marvel Comic Universe

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast for his new film, Divinity (2023), Stephen Dorff openly expressed his feelings regarding his role as Jaxxon Pierce. He further shared his feelings about the film industry and his role in the tv series Righteous Gemstones. The interview was unfiltered, and readers can feel Dorff’s frustrations with the current state of the filmmaking industry and the direction they choose. One of the things that irked him was how films are made for money and without originality. And one comment was directed at Marvel and their reboot of Blade. While the comment may have been harsh, was Dorff wrong?

Stephen Dorff commented on the current state of the filmmaking industry with much displeasure. The actor expressed how few good films were being released each year on average and expressly referred to DC’s Black Adam (2022) and Marvel’s upcoming Blade (2024). Dorff referred to these films as trash, stating that he had not even seen Black Adam (2022) due to how bad it looked. While his comments are a bit harsh, there is some truth to them. For example, how would Blade work with a PG rating?

What exactly did Stephen Dorff say about the upcoming Marvel movie?

The Daily Beast questioned Stephen on whether there were any genres he wanted to try or re-visit. The star replied, saying that he loved all movies but would only give comic-book movies a chance if they were similar to those produced when he starred in Blade (1998) alongside Wesley Snipes. He further explained that he would also be on board if the films were as good as the few released over the years, such as Nolan’s Dark Knight franchise starring Christian Bale.

Stephen then said that the current state of superhero films is trash and embarrassing. He acknowledged that while these films were making a lot of money, nobody would remember them. The actor said, “Nobody’s remembering Black Adam at the end of the day. I didn’t even see that movie, it looked so bad.” He further went on to make a jab at Marvel:

He stated that trashing Marvel was something he was used to before questioning how the PG version of Blade was going. He laughed about the fact that they were struggling to find a director for the film, stating that no one would get involved because the movie would ultimately be a laughing stock. He ended by saying that the 1998 version of Blade was the best.

RELATED: Marvel’s Blade is Starting to Sound Like Bad News for Everyone Involved

Why is this statement true?

The answer is pretty simple. Imagine if the Deadpool films were made with a PG rating. Naturally, the films would not have gained the immense popularity they did as the vulgar nature of the anti-hero made the story more entertaining. Similarly, Wesley Snipes’ Blade (1998) is a film focused on the dark, underground world of vampires. This includes an endless amount of gore, swearing, murder and sex. The film shows a darker side of vampires that would ruin the overall story arc if given a PG rating. The original movie had an R rating which seems more appropriate for the nature of the story.

While Stephen Dorff may have been a bit harsh in his jab at Marvel, he was not wrong about how the film will turn out. There is a good chance it will flop because of the rating and the toned-down violence. People do not think of taking their kids with them to the cinema when they think about seeing a Blade movie.

RELATED: Fans Want Wesley Snipes As Abraham Whistler in Blade Reboot

Do you agree with Stephen Dorff on the new Blade movie?