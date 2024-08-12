Wesley Snipes’ Blade is back. Well, sort of. Fans are really hoping he is. In fact, we’re all already thinking up dream projects the character could appear in. While Blade 4 or even Avengers: Doomsday are great options, what most of us really want to see is Jared Leto’s Morbius face off against Wesley Snipe’s Blade in a versus movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine Makes It Possible

For many Marvel fans, Deadpool & Wolverine was a love letter to the pre-MCU era of Marvel films. The movie allowed us to see some fan-favorite characters once more – even those that time forgot, like Jennifer Garner’s Elektra.

As unifying as Deadpool’s third film was, the Sony branch of the Marvel universe remains a mystery for the lore. Is Venom really part of the MCU? What happened to the Symbiote that was left behind on Earth-616? Beyond that, however, fans might be wondering if that was the last time we’ll see Wesley Snipes as the legendary vampire hunter Blade.

Speaking of multiverse shenanigans, Spider-Man remains the most affected character in the Sony/Disney Marvel split. With Tom Holland’s Spidey out of the picture, characters like Adrian Toomes and Eddie Brock now have no ties with the MCU at all. That said, there’s one character that fans should be on the lookout for. That’s right: it’s Morbin’ time.

Jared Leto’s Morbius & Wesley Snipe’s Blade In A Vampiric Crossover

Jared Leto’s Morbius is the only “real” vampire in the extended MCU at the moment. While he’s technically not a part of the MCU, his relationship with the Vulture puts him as a possible antagonist for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man – if that part of the Sony Marvel universe lives on, of course.

Then, we have the recently resurfaced original Blade, played by Wesley Snipes. The vampire hunter has killed his fair share of bloodsuckers both in the pages of Marvel comics and in his original early 2000s film trilogy. Now, the MCU will introduce a new face for Blade: Mahershala Ali. As accomplished an actor as Mr. Ali is, for many fans, Snipes will always be Blade.

Imagine if we ever see Wesley Snipes’ Blade and Jared Leto’s Morbius coming face to face on the big screen. Considering the story of both comic book characters, it might not be as unlikely as one might think.

The Midnight Sons

Both Morbius and Blade have worked together in the past as part of the Midnight Sons , one of Marvel’s most unique superhero lineups. The team includes characters with supernatural powers, like Doctor Strange and Ghost Rider, as they face off against metaphysical threats.

The Midnight Sons are the reason why Blade and Morbius hardly ever fight each other in the comics. Morbius might have a grey morality – but that doesn’t mean he can’t work together with Blade when the need arises. A movie featuring both characters could introduce a similar team-up dynamic to what we saw in Deadpool & Wolverine, with Wesley Snipes’ Blade and Jared Leto’s Morbius as uneasy frenemies. After all, Morbius, The Living Vampire was set to appear In Blade once upon a time.

Considering the rumours about a possible Midnight Sons movie and the fact that Deadpool & Wolverine cemented the fandom’s love for Wesley Snipes, it might be time to bring the legendary vampire hunter back for another round. And if all it takes is for Jared Leto’s quirky Morbius to come along for the ride, so be it. Maybe the third time’s the charm, and Morbius finally becomes a success at the box office. Maybe this is the plot for Morbius 2? Let’s hope the power of Morbius memes strikes again.

Tell us, would you like to see an MCU movie focused on Jared Leto’s Morbius vs Wesley Snipe’s Blade?