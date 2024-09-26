When we think of “machine uprising,” most people immediately think of the Terminator franchise. Skynet’s rise to power and eventual decimation of the human race is a testament to how dangerous overdependence on AI can be. James Cameron brought the dangers of AI to mainstream audiences – only to join one of the leading brands of AI products some decades later.

Warnings from Industry Leaders

If ever there was a moment when the machine uprising seemed imminent, it’s now. AI language tools and image generators are taking the internet by storm, making us question what’s real and what’s not with increasing frequency. Now that AI videos are steadily but surely progressing toward looking more natural and not like some weird hallucination, we are entering a new era of potential misinformation and doubtful online content .

Some of the greatest minds of our generation have warned us about the upcoming machine takeover. Industry leaders like Elon Musk alerted the online community about the rise of a “Digital God” that virtually dictates how we consume content and perceive the “truth.” We’ve all been a victim of the whims of some social media algorithm, after all.

Thankfully, sci-fi fans are fully prepared for this scenario. Countless books and films warned us about the dangers of unbridled AIs. Seeing how HAL or AM became self-aware killing machines prepared us for the moment when computers will inevitably get too smart for their own good.

James Cameron Joins Stability AI

On September 24, Stability AI announced James Cameron would join the company’s board of directors . Cameron’s involvement was celebrated by the company’s CEO, Prem Akkaraju, as a way for them to help future artists with Stability’s mission to “Transform visual media for the next century.” Admittedly, that sounds exactly like what the villain from some sci-fi flick would say.

Cameron, on the other hand, justified his decision to join Stability, believing AI generation tools to be the next evolutionary step in creative tools. “I was at the forefront of CGI over three decades ago, and I’ve stayed on the cutting edge since,” the filmmaker commented. He also mentions that the future of generative AI image tools is to work in tandem with CGI artists to “Unlock new ways for artists to tell stories in ways we could have never imagined.”

The Threat of Weaponized AI

While Cameron’s hopes for the future of AI look genuine, and what he says about AI-generated imagery helping CGI artists has some genuine validity, he was also notoriously anti-AI in recent interviews. Last year, Cameron told CTV about what he perceived as the “Dangers of AI,” mentioning that “I warned you guys in 1984, and you didn’t listen.”

That said, Cameron made it explicitly clear he stood against “The weaponization of AI.” Cameron believed – as does Elon Musk – that companies would enter an arms race to develop the most advanced AI model. That eventually would lead to an infinitely advanced intelligence that could pose a threat to humanity itself. Suddenly, that discourse about AI helping CGI artists doesn’t sound too enticing.

James Cameron’s admiration for AI seems to come from a genuine love for his craft. The Terminator 2 director is a perfectionist, always striving to push the boundaries of storytelling through novel technologies. However, with the mounting concerns about what a future dominated by AI – as it already appears to be the case online – might be like for humanity, it doesn’t seem like a great career move for the creator of Skynet to join an arms race whose ultimate goal, for better or worse, is the creation of a Skynet-like superintelligence.

