The first trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three is here, and if you thought things were intense in the first two films, this one leans harder into the cost of power. Warner Bros. is calling it the “epic conclusion of the trilogy”, which, of course, is true, especially considering the first two films both scored Best Picture nominations.

The footage opens with Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides with Zendaya’s Chani in his arms. “If we have a girl, what will we name her?” she asks. “Her name should be Ghanima. She would need to be strong, like her mother,” he answers. It’s soft and almost comforting.

Then it pivots to war. “War feeds on itself.” And just like that, you’re back on Arrakis in battle.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Atreides is stepping deeper into something heavier in Dune: Part Three, something harder to defend. The trailer doesn’t spell it out, but if you know Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel Dune Messiah, you can see where this is heading. Paul isn’t just leading anymore. He’s becoming the kind of ruler people whisper about. “The more I fight… the more our enemies fight back.”

The cast that made the original films great is back. Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Robert Pattinson, Isaach de Bankolé and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa. It’s a lot of star power.

Shot on 15-perf 65mm IMAX and 5-perf 65mm film, the visuals feel less polished, more raw. The desert looks harsher. The war feels closer.

And then there’s the release date: December 18, 2026. That’s the same day as Avengers: Doomsday.

The trailer for Dune: Part Three closes on a heavy line: “I’m not afraid to die… But I must not die… yet.”