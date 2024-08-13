For years, DC fans have been pleading with Warner Bros. for a live-action Batman Beyond movie. Despite the studio recently rejecting both an animated and a live-action version starring Michael Keaton, the current state of DC and the success of Dune Part 2 make Denis Villeneuve the perfect choice to bring Batman Beyond to life as a sci-fi spectacle. Picture it: futuristic cars, cyberpunk aesthetics, neon lights, stunning cinematography, and a groundbreaking story. It’s just what the DCU needs.

Would Denis Villeneuve Be Interested In A Batman Beyond Movie?

With the total dominance of superhero films at the box office, it stands to reason that most filmmakers would want a piece of that pie. That said, some directors have a more defined visual style than others, making them less likely to jump into the superhero bandwagon. One of those directors we’d never thought we’d see attached to a superhero movie project is Canadian filmmaker Dennis Villeneuve. Known for his work in Sicario, Arrival, and, more recently, Dune and Dune: Part Two, Villeneuve has quickly become one of the most influential filmmakers of the 21st century.

While audiences flock in droves to see the newest Marvel or DC films, some old-school directors have been quick to voice their discontent with the genre. Martin Scorsese has famously compared Marvel films with theme park rides, saying that they bring nothing new to the medium.

Villeneuve has also mentioned his distaste for the whole “superhero flick” fad. While his words haven’t been as harsh as those of Scorsese’s, the Canadian director pointed out that most Marvel films look like they’re a “cut and paste” of each other. For a filmmaker whose trademark is constant innovation through visual storytelling and compelling plots, these are harsh words for the guys over at the MCU.

But… It’s Batman!

When it comes to superheroes, there’s one of them that’s been ruling the big screen for longer than the MCU has existed. We’re talking, of course, of the Cape Crusader himself, Batman.

While some superheroes wear colourful leotards and fight every week to save the world, Batman has a more grounded narrative. Despite some of its more “colourful” characters, the Batman mythos has some of the most iconic villains and storylines in comic book history.

Even someone like Denis Villeneuve has found a connection with the stories of Batman. The filmmaker has mentioned that the Dark Knight is one of the only comic book characters he feels a connection with. He even cited Batman: Arkham Asylum as one of his favourite comics. Just imagine how wonderfully trippy an Arkham Asylum film directed by Villeneuve would be.

However, we think that Batman Beyond would fit Denis Villeneuve’s talents better.

Why Denis Villeneuve Should Direct A Batman Beyond Movie

Batman Beyond marked a departure from the Batman everyone knows and loves. First released in 1999, Beyond features some clear cyberpunk inspirations and all the angst that a late ’90s piece of fiction could handle.

The show introduced audiences to a more modern take on Batman, including some quite adult themes that took the narrative of Batman: The Animated Series to the next level. The sombre nature of Batman Beyond made it a hit with fans of the cyberpunk genre—and it just so happens that Villeneuve directed the best cyberpunk film in the last twenty years.

A Batman Beyond movie in the same style as Blade Runner 2049 would be a cinematic experience above most of what we’ve seen in the superhero movie genre. The adult themes in this incarnation of Batman and the overall look of Neo-Gotham would go fantastically well with the cyberpunk style of Blade Runner.

Now that the DC seems to be taking its timeline rather liberally and that multiple versions of characters are set to appear in the DCU (look at The Batman 2 and Joker: Folie à Deux), it seems like a great time for Villeneuve to step in and take the Batman franchise to the next level. Oh, and we could also get George Clooney back in the role of Gotham’s protector, as he would make an amazing father figure for whoever plays Terry McGinnis.

If we don’t get a live-action version of Batman Beyond, an animated movie would be fine, too. Just don’t let R. Kelly sing the film’s theme song. We all know how that went.

What do you think? Would you like to see a Batman Beyond movie directed by Denis Villeneuve?