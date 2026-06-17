It’s happening again. Twice this year already. In March 2026, two very different studios released two very similar movies just one week apart. In one corner, we had Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, which follows a woman hunted through the night by a council of murderous elite families performing a deadly ritual. In the other corner, They Will Kill You, which follows a woman who takes a housekeeping job in a high-rise, only to discover she’s walked straight into a secretive, murderous organisation with rituals. That’s two films in different settings with different studios but the very same idea. And they made audiences choose between them.

But it’s not the only twin film of 2026. We also got two similar brooding literary period dramas about doomed love and loss in the English countryside that arrived within months of each other. Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, won plenty of awards, including the Oscar for Best Actress. On the opposite end, Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, was nominated for a ton of Razzies. They both had very similar ideas and the same target audience. But the results were completely different.

But this is far from new in Hollywood. It’s been happening for years now. Two studios have two similar ideas, and one comes out as the winner, and one becomes the casualty. Twin films follow the Highlander rules: at the top of the box office, there can be only one.

15. EdTV – Overshadowed by The Truman Show

Image Credit: Universal Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Back at the turn of the millennium, the idea of “reality TV” was only in its infancy. In 1998, The Truman Show introduced the world to the idea of real-life livestreaming, years before any of those words even entered the everyday lingo. This Jim Carrey classic follows a man who, unbeknownst to him, has been observed by dozens of cameras throughout his life.

Only nine months later, EdTV hit theaters, and the two films are eerily similar. They both focus on the life of a common, Average Joe turning into a cultural zeitgeist – and they were both right. Only a few months after the release of EdTV, the first season of Big Brother rocked the Netherlands, beginning a new era of reality TV no one could have seen coming.

14. Antz – Overshadowed by A Bug’s Life

Image Credit: DreamWorks Pictures / Disney

When DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg left Disney on very bad terms, he had a very clear objective: he wanted his new studio to produce an animated film about insects in record time to compete with Disney. So, Antz was rushed to theaters one month before Disney-Pixar’s A Bug’s Life.

But, unfortunately for Katzenberg and DreamWorks, being first in movie theaters, before the competition, just isn’t enough to beat them. Antz didn’t get the commercial push of a Disney film, and despite turning a reasonable profit for the studio, it never quite reached the same heights as A Bug’s Life.

13. K-9 – Overshadowed by Turner & Hooch

Image Credit: Universal Pictures / Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Buddy cop comedies were all the rage back in the 90s, but by the end of the decade, you had to get creative for your movie to stand out among the rest. In 1989, “standing out” meant that at least one of your protagonists had to be a trained animal – luckily, Turner & Hooch and K-9 got the memo on time.

K-9 stars Jim Belushi, while Turner & Hooch went with Tom Hanks. Released only three months apart, critics (and audiences) weren’t kind to K-9, but they also were a bit indifferent towards Turner & Hooch. Neither film became a cultural landmark, but it’s easy to say that more people remember Turner & Hooch after all these years.

12. The Thin Red Line – Overshadowed by Saving Private Ryan

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox / DreamWorks Pictures

1998 was an amazing year for WWII epics, with Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan and Terrence Malick’s The Thin Red Line wooing audiences with their unparalleled drama. While Spielberg went for a more objective take on the genre, Malick delivered a more existential look into the minds of soldiers fighting in the Pacific Theater.

Critics loved The Thin Red Line, but Saving Private Ryan earned a complete cultural victory. Nominated for 11 Academy Awards and winning 5, Spielberg’s film easily came out on top.

11. The Wild – Overshadowed by Madagascar

Image Credit: Disney / Dreamworks

While Disney is usually the trendsetter in the field of animation, The Wild remains one of the most bizarre cases of the House of Mouse trying to catch up to DreamWorks. 2005’s Madagascar might have been DreamWorks’ most successful film since Shrek, but Disney’s The Wild is hardly even a footnote in the studio’s 100-year legacy.

There’s no contest here: Madagascar is the objectively superior movie. The Wild looked great for its time, but its lackluster plot and reactionary nature turned it into one of Disney’s most (deservedly) overlooked animated films.

10. Iron Eagle – Overshadowed by Top Gun

Image Credit: Tri-Star Pictures / Paramount Pictures

In 1986, two incredibly patriotic films hit the screens, but only one of them truly became a cultural icon. Iron Eagle and Top Gun share the same core DNA, both films being about fighter jets and the cool people who fly them.

Considering how influential Top Gun has been, one would imagine that Iron Eagle just “borrowed” some ideas from the original, superior film, right? In reality, Iron Eagle came out four months before Top Gun. Still, there’s a reason why most people still remember Top Gun fondly, and why Iron Eagle never got a legacy sequel.

9. Friends with Benefits – Overshadowed by No Strings Attached

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing / Paramount Pictures

Friends with Benefits and No Strings Attached still star in what many fans would call the great “R-rated casual sex comedy” battle of 2011. Released just six months apart, the setups to these two movies are so identical that some people still mix them up today. In theory, No Strings Attached should have been the clear winner: directed by Ghostbusters’ Ivan Reitman and starring Natalie Portman, this could have been a modern comedy classic.

This was a close one, however, as Friends with Benefits was a worthy contender. Featuring Justin Timberlake at the top of his game, the movie came head-to-head with No Strings Attached. In the end, it’s a matter of which movie features your favorite central couple, as they follow the same rulebook and were similarly received by critics.

8. Surf’s Up – Overshadowed by Happy Feet

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing / Warner Bros. Pictures

Directed by George Miller – yes, the George Miller from Mad Max – and starring Elijah Wood, Happy Feet was a modest hit in 2006, ushering in a wave of penguin-centric animated films. The following year, Sony Pictures’ Surf’s Up was there to ride that wave.

Both movies featured underdog stories about penguins doing things that normal penguins can’t do, but only Happy Feet earned over $300 million at the box office. On the other hand, Surf’s Up did get a sequel with WWE superstars as penguins – is that a win or a loss? I’ll let you decide.

7. Dante’s Peak – Overshadowed by Volcano

Image Credit: Universal Pictures / 20th Century Fox

1997’s Dante’s Peak was an all-around incredible film. At a time when movies were becoming increasingly reliant on CGI for their special effects, Dante’s Peak flaunted some impressive miniature work that still looks great to this day. Unfortunately, a few months later, Volcano completely buried Dante’s Peak in ash (at the box office).

As impressive as Dante’s Peak’s visuals are, Volcano was a much more solid disaster film altogether. Pierce Brosnan and Linda Hamilton did their best, but Volcano’s star power (Tommy Lee Jones, Anne Heche, Don Cheadle and Keith David ) was out of this world, especially for 1997.

6. The Road to El Dorado – Overshadowed by The Emperor’s New Groove

Image Credit: DreamWorks Pictures / Disney

Before it went all-in on 3D animation, DreamWorks was releasing hit after hit using a mix of traditional and cutting-edge animation techniques. The Road to El Dorado is, on a technical level, a masterpiece. That said, critics didn’t find the movie’s magic too spectacular.

In 2000, the same year as El Dorado, Disney released its own South American adventure with The Emperor’s New Groove. It easily overshadowed El Dorado with its mass appeal and relatable characters, becoming the favorite of both audiences and critics at the time. Now, both movies are highly regarded, and they’ve both found a new home within the internet’s meme culture.

5. The World’s End – Overshadowed by This Is The End

Image Credit: Universal Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing

The final chapter in Edgar Wright’s “Cornetto Trilogy” should have been a bang. Unfortunately, The World’s End didn’t live up to the same heights as its predecessors – and it also had the bad luck of sharing a very similar name with This Is The End, a movie that ended up being one of 2013’s most successful comedies. The World’s End remains a beloved part of the Cornetto Trilogy, but it never reached the same mass appeal that This Is the End did.

4. The Others – Overshadowed by The Sixth Sense

Image Credit: Dimension Films / Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

In 2001, Alejandro Amenábar gave us The Others, an eerie ghost story with an unsettling ending that simply should not be spoiled. However, M. Night Shyamalan has proved, time and time again, that he’s the undisputed master of twist endings. And so, The Others never became the cultural icon that The Sixth Sense was.

Both movies have a similar twist – each is uniquely bleak in its own way. That said, The Others still feels like the more unsettling of the two, even if The Sixth Sense is undoubtedly more popular.

3. Dark City – Overshadowed by The Matrix

Image Credit: New Line Cinema / Warner Bros.

Two sci-fi classics about dystopian cyberpunk cities, released one year apart, Dark City and The Matrix perfectly encapsulate the woes of Y2k and the fears at the turn of the millennium. Critics like Roger Ebert have viciously defended Dark City, considering The Matrix a variation of the same formula.

As influential as it was, The Matrix completely revolutionized Hollywood as a whole. Dark City was great, but The Matrix had the staying power to become a fixture of pop culture to this day.

2. Deep Impact – Overshadowed by Armageddon

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures / Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

The two movies most people think about when the subject of “Twin Movies” comes up, Deep Impact and Armageddon are essentially the same movie told in two different ways. Released within weeks of each other, both movies are about asteroids about to crash into Earth, and humanity’s last-ditch effort to avoid disaster.

Helped by Michael Bay’s bombastic direction and Aerosmith’s I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing, Armageddon won the battle at the box office, while Deep Impact remains a fan favorite among those looking for a more nuanced take on the subject.

1. The Illusionist – Overshadowed by The Prestige

Image Credit: Yari Film Group Releasing / Warner Bros.

Telling these two films apart can be something only a magician could do. Neil Burger’s The Illusionist looks and feels like a spin-off of Nolan’s The Prestige. Even though The Illusionist came out first, The Prestige came out on top on almost every metric – if only barely.

Both movies remain beloved by fans for their cerebral narratives and impeccable sense of style. If you’d like a tale of forbidden romance, go for The Illusionist, but if you’re in the mood for a dark, psychological thriller, you can’t go wrong with The Prestige.