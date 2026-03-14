Samara Weaving’s Grace Le Domas (née MacCaullay) just can’t catch a break. After surviving her monstrous in-laws and her ex-husband, she’s pulled back into the most dangerous game as the disciples of Le Bail hunt her once again. This time, her younger sister, Faith (Kathryn Newton), gets dragged into this mess, as Ready or Not 2: Here I Come ups both the bloodshed and the laughs.

After the events of the first film, Faith visits Grace in hospital – but their reunion is short-lived after a new round of the deadliest game is triggered. The world’s most powerful families – the Danforths, El Caidos, Wilkinsons, Rajans, and Wans – assemble to hunt Grace (and Faith, by unfortunate proximity). As before, Grace must survive until dawn. If she does, though, she earns the ultimate prize: the High Seat of the Council, which secretly controls the world. If she dies, her killer claims it all.

Kathryn Newton and Samara Weaving in READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME. Photo courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.

Each family brings its own quirks and hunting styles. Still, it’s clear that the Danforths – Titus (Shawn Hatosy) and his sister, Ursula (Sarah Michelle Gellar) – are the primary antagonists, while Elijah Wood serves as the lawyer and Le Bail’s representative overseeing the event.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s sequel stretches logic to continue the story, but in a world where the ultra-elite bend rules to their will and whims, it’s not hard to believe they’d bury sub-clauses beneath sub-clauses when it comes to human sacrifices and controlling the world.

With Le Bail’s existence no longer a mystery, as well as what happens to those who fail the task, the rules are established fairly early on in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, allowing for the chase to ensue faster. The higher stakes and competing families add unpredictability, especially since each greedily wants the High Seat and is more than willing to betray the others. Meanwhile, the strained relationship between Grace and Faith adds emotional turmoil as the sisters must learn to work together to survive the night.

Elijah Wood in READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME. Photo by Searchlight Pictures/Pief Weyman, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.

As a horror comedy, the film strikes a strong balance between gore and humor. The gnarly kills and Evil Dead-esque blood explosions return in full force, leaving Weaving and Newton’s characters drenched more than once. Yet the laughs land just as impactful. A standout sequence set to Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” is easily the funniest moment in the series so far, rivaling the way Deadpool & Wolverine hilariously uses NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.”

Like its predecessor, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come skewers the mega-rich, mocking their obsession with power and their detachment from humanity. While the humor stays sharp, the film occasionally shifts into pointed commentary about power imbalances.

Shawn Hatosy’s Titus may be the most chilling character the franchise has introduced. He’s a full‑blown psychopath who respects nothing and no one. In one scene, he tells Faith he doesn’t see her as a person – only as organs and limbs with feelings. It sounds like a typical villain line, but it lands as a biting critique of how many billionaires view people as disposable objects.

Daniel Beirne, David Cronenberg (portrait) Shawn Hatosy, and Sarah Michelle Gellar in READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME. Photo by Searchlight Pictures/Pief Weyman, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.

Hatosy’s performance is a standout, as is Gellar’s precarious turn as Ursula and Wood’s dryly funny portrayal as the lawyer. As a whole, the supporting cast shines, each providing memorable moments.

Still, Weaving continues to be the franchise’s MVP. She’s a bona fide scream queen, deserving to have her name alongside the likes of Neve Campbell, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Heather Langenkamp. Newton matches her beat for beat, continuing to build her own horror credentials. Pairing these two as sisters is one of the film’s wisest choices.

Whether Ready or Not 2: Here I Come surpasses the original is debatable. It’s certainly bigger, but it feels like a natural and flowing continuation rather than a new movie. The quality remains consistent – which is a win. If you loved the first movie, you’ll have a scream with this sequel.

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