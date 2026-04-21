American Pie is one of those movies that simply came out at the right time. You just can’t replicate the effect the film had on teenage comedies of the early 2000s – not to mention the fact that it served as a launchpad for several characters and acting careers that are still renowned today.

Shannon Elizabeth joined the ranks of this raunchy coming-of-age comedy as Nadia, a gorgeous exchange student from the Czech Republic. Her stunning looks and genuinely great knack for comedy made Elizabeth a pop culture powerhouse in the early 2000s. Her life has taken an unexpected turn lately, as Elizabeth has found her true calling in South Africa. Here’s what she’s been up to these years!

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Before she became Nadia, Elizabeth was starring in an interesting selection of films and TV shows, mostly as an extra. She did appear in a main role in 1997’s Jack Frost – not to be confused with 1998’s Jack Frost. Instead of a heartwarming tale about parenthood starring Michael Keaton, the 1997 movie was a horror flick with a twisted sense of humor.

With American Pie, Elizabeth became a pop culture icon. Suddenly, she was making cameos in movies like The Kid & I and starring in other comedy powerhouses, such as 2000’s Scary Movie.

Image Credit: Dimension Films

Elizabeth would return for two more American Pie films, including the franchise’s first sequel, and 2012’s American Reunion. Reunion was also the final American Pie movie to hit theaters, serving as a send-off for the characters that turned Pie into a comedy icon.

In the mid-2000s, Elizabeth diversified her career with an unexpected turn. As it turns out, Nadia has a killer poker face. She became an active, professional poker player, even taking part in the Main Event of the World Series of Poker in 2005. She returned to the championship in 2006 and 2007.

In 2001, Elizabeth founded Animal Avengers in Los Angeles. The non-profit organization focused on rescuing abandoned dogs and cats and preventing animal cruelty in all forms. Throughout the 2000s, Elizabeth might have been known as a standout comedy actress, but she was an animal defender at heart. Which is why it makes perfect sense when, in 2016, she announced she would step back from acting to focus on conservationism 24/7.

In November of 2016, Elizabeth left America for Cape Town, South Africa. As the founder of the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, she dedicates her life to rescuing animals in need and educating her followers on the importance of environmentalism. On Instagram, she shares her experiences with the Foundation, including the process of rescuing her beloved dog, Cooper.

She would reappear in some films after 2016, most notably in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, but it’s safe to say that nature and protecting endangered species have become her number one priority these days. And she looks fantastic doing so.

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