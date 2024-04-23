Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball Z is more than just an anime; it is a cultural powerhouse that has captivated audiences for decades with exciting fight scenes and unforgettable characters to profound themes of good vs. evil and personal growth. Goku and Vegeta’s iconic transformations, from Saiyan to Super Saiyan, have become iconic symbols of the series, etched in fans’ memories. The animation provides a kinetic energy that perfectly captures the intensity of the battles. While action is undeniably a big draw, Dragon Ball Z isn’t just about mindless battles but rather focused on powerful, unforgettable characters. Here is the best of the best.

10. King Kai

Who is he? King Kai, also known as North Kai, is a powerful god and talented martial artist who mentors Goku, Krillin, Yamcha, Piccolo and the other Z Fighters in the Dragon Ball universe. He lives in his kingdom of Otherworld at the end of the Million Mile Snake Way, where he trains warriors to fight the forces of evil.

Why do we like him? King Kai is famous for his eccentric personality, love of jokes, and unique fighting techniques such as Kaio-ken and Spirit Bomb. Despite his clumsy appearance, King Kai is a wise and powerful master who plays a vital role in Goku’s development as a hero.

9. Cell

Who is he? Cell, the terrifying villain of Dragon Ball Z, embodies pure evil. Created by the vengeful Dr. Gero, Cell possesses the DNA of Earth’s greatest warriors, granting him incredible strength and diverse abilities. His goal? Achieve “perfection” by absorbing his siblings Androids 17 and 18. With his monstrous transformations and cunning intelligence, Cell sets out to be a threat like no other, forcing Goku and his friends to unleash their full potential in a desperate battle for the fate of Earth.

Why do we like him? Cell’s limitless strength potential and ability to understand the weaknesses of Goku, Piccolo and Vegeta due to their DNA being part of this makeup means that Cell is one of the most interesting villains in the Dragon Ball Universe.

8. Gohan

Who is he? Son Gohan, son of Goku and Chi-Chi, holds a unique position in the Dragon Ball universe. Although born with great Saiyan potential, Gohan preferred a life of academic pursuits. He possesses the hidden strength of a warrior, which is only revealed when Earth faces grave threats.

Why do we like him? Gohan’s journey is one of internal conflict as he balances his desire for peace with his inherited fighting prowess. He eventually becomes a fearsome protector of Earth, known as the “Golden Warrior,” while maintaining his passion for knowledge.

7. Master Roshi

Who is he? Master Roshi, also known as the Turtle Hermit, is a beloved character in the Dragon Ball franchise. He is Goku’s first martial arts master and the creator of the iconic Kamehameha technique, which he has worked on for 50 years. Despite his cruel and humorous personality, Master Roshi is a mighty warrior who plays a vital role in saving the world. Roshi trained Goku and Krillin, imbuing them with the skills and values ​​necessary to become great warriors.

He also participated in several significant battles, including the World Martial Arts Tournament and the fight against Cell. Roshi’s wisdom and advice were instrumental in developing many characters in the Dragon Ball series.

Why do we like him? Although often portrayed as a lewd old man, Roshi’s debauchery is played for comedic effect and does not define his character. Even if Master Roshi is a side character, his playfulness and charm are a welcome comedic relief to the series. Master Roshi is the grandfather figure of the show, and even though he plays the fool, he is very wise and insightful.

6. Bulma

Who is she? Bulma is a brilliant scientist and an essential character in the Dragon Ball Z series. She is Goku’s first real friend and the daughter of Dr.Brief, founder of the Capsule Corporation. She is known for her inventions, including Dragon Radar, which was used to determine the exact location of the Dragon Balls. Without Bulma, there would be no Dragon Ball Saga. She set out on a quest to find the Dragon Balls and, in her journey, encountered a young Goku, whom she convinced to join her in a search for the rest of the Dragon Balls.

Why do we like her? Bulma’s scientific background and large pool of technological resources are invaluable assets to the rest of the characters in the series. Without her knowledge and equipment like the Dragon Radar, much of Goku’s progress would have been either impeded or blocked entirely.

5. Frieza

Who is he? Frieza is one of the most iconic villains in anime. He is the ruthless emperor of the universe, responsible for the destruction of countless planets and the deaths of millions of people. Frieza is mighty and capable of transforming into many different forms, each form stronger than the previous form.

Why do we like him? He is also highly sadistic, enjoying the suffering of others. Frieza’s reign of terror finally ended thanks to Goku, who defeated him in a legendary battle on planet Namek. However, Frieza has returned many times throughout the Dragon Ball series, always causing trouble for Goku and his friends.

4. Vegeta

Who is he? Vegeta, the Prince of the Saiyans, was originally a proud warrior and a ruthless villain. After his defeat by Goku and various other challengers, Vegeta undergoes a slow but dramatic transformation throughout the series. As his character developed, Vegeta eventually joined Goku and the Z Warriors in their battle against more significant threats.

Why do we like him? He is driven by a constant desire to become stronger and surpass his rival, Goku. Although his pride and arrogance can sometimes lead him down the wrong path, he is ultimately a loyal and devoted friend who always fights for those he loves and cares about.

3. Piccolo

Who is he? Piccolo, the Namekian offspring of the evil King Piccolo, started as a formidable opponent of Goku. Through training and sacrifice, he transformed himself into a powerful ally, fiercely defending Earth against countless threats. After Goku’s death, he became Gohan’s mentor and father figure, playing a central role in training the next generation of heroes.

Why do we like him? Piccolo’s complex evolution from villain to Earth’s champion cemented his place as a beloved character in the Dragon Ball universe.

2. Krillin

Who is he? Krillin is one of the most beloved characters in the Dragon Ball universe. He is Goku’s best friend and one of the strongest people on Earth. Krillin is known for his courage, loyalty, and sense of humour. He has stood by Goku through thick and thin, and he is always ready to fight for what he believes in.

Master Roshi trained Krillin alongside Goku, and he quickly became one of the most vital students. He fought with Goku in many battles, including the Saiyan, Frieza, and Cell Saga. Krillin also trained with Korin, the wise old cat who lived in Karin Tower.

Why do we like him? Krillin married Android 18, and they had a daughter named Marron. The loving family man was a loyal friend to Goku and the other Z Warriors, always looking to join in when they needed him. Despite his diminutive stature, Krillin’s bravery helped Goku reach the Super Saiyan level during their intense battles with Frieza.

1. Goku The Saiyan

Who is he? The protagonist of the late Akira Toriyama‘s legendary Dragon Ball series, Goku, embodies the overzealous do-gooder with a heart of gold. He has inspired generations of fans worldwide with his unwavering optimism, boundless determination, and insatiable desire for battle. This duality has made him one of anime’s most popular and enduring characters.

Goku’s journey begins as a simple but powerful Saiyan child growing up on Earth. Despite his alien origins, he has an innate kindness and compassion that sets him apart from his Saiyan brethren. This innate goodness, combined with his simple and childish nature, immediately makes him an endearing character in the series.

Son Goku is based on Monkey King, the main character of the classic 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West, combined with influences from the Hong Kong action cinema of Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee. Goku debuted in the first chapter of Dragon Ball, Bulma and Son Goku, initially published in the Japanese magazine Weekly Shonen Jump on December 3, 1984.

Goku is introduced as an eccentric boy with a monkey tail who practices martial arts and possesses superhuman strength. Goku’s early life was filled with adventures, training under the wise Master Roshi and facing powerful enemies like the Red Ribbon Army and Piccolo. He meets Bulma and accompanies her on her journey to find the seven Dragon Balls that can make wishes come true. Along the way, he finds new friends who accompany him on his path to becoming a more powerful fighter.

Why do we like him? As Goku grows up, he becomes the most powerful warrior on Earth, fighting various villains with the help of his friends and family and also gaining new allies in the process. Born as a member of the Saiyans on Planet Vegeta named Kakarot, he is sent to Earth as an infant before Frieza destroys his homeworld.

Upon arriving on Earth, his child is found by Son Gohan, who becomes his adoptive grandfather and gives him the name Goku. The boy was initially full of violence and aggression due to his Saiyan nature, but a head injury caused by an accident transformed him into a happy and carefree person. Grandpa Gohan’s kindness and teachings further influenced Son Goku, who later named him Gohan in honour of Son Gohan.

What do you think about Dragon Ball Z and Goku? Do you agree with this list of top Dragon Ball Z characters? Let us know in the comments. Also, check out our list of 53 intriguing Dragon Ball Z character facts you must know.