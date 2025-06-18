Every superhero has a base of operations. For Bruce Wayne, it’s the Batcave—a tech-loaded bunker beneath Wayne Manor that’s part command center, part trophy room, and part Batmobile garage. While your home might not be hiding under a mansion (or filled with Batsuits, a life-size model of a Tyrannosaurus Rex and a giant penny), there’s still plenty worth protecting. Your Batcave might be a garage full of collectibles, a garden shed of gadgets, or just the place where you keep your sneakers and sanity. And for that, you’re going to want some top-tier surveillance. Enter the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus, a security camera so slick it feels like something Lucius Fox whipped up.

Ring has become the Netflix of smart home security. You’ve seen their doorbells in every second TV show, watching over porches like tiny digital gargoyles. They’ve dominated the doorbell market, and now they’re stepping into your backyard with a serious upgrade.

Image Credit: Ring

This isn’t just another camera. The Ring Outdoor Cam Plus is the brand’s first camera with 2K resolution (2560x1440px). That means sharper visuals of the Gotham night skyline. Plus, the new cam improves the field of view. That means fewer blind spots and more coverage of your backyard.

Got a dark corner in the yard where creepy clowns hold secret meetings? No problem. Ring’s Low-Light Sight technology combines smart image processing with hardware tricks to show you crisp, colour-rich footage, even when the lighting is less than heroic. That dimly lit walkway is now under 24/7 surveillance. You’ll see everything from late-night snack burglars to that one neighbour who keeps “accidentally” using your hose.

And yes, it’s weatherproof. From a -20°C winter chill to a 50°C heatwave, this camera’s ready to take on the weather. Rain, wind, snow, sun—this little sentinel doesn’t flinch. Mr. Freeze can bring his worst, but the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus stays online.

Image Credit: Ring

You’ve also got power options. Whether you prefer battery-powered freedom, a plug-in setup, or a wired installation, there’s a version for you. And it comes in white or black (the Dark Knight approved color).

The Ring Outdoor Cam Plus also mounts pretty easily. You don’t need to be a DIY expert or need get someone to install it for you.

It gives you live feeds straight to your phone, and helps keep an eye on your Fortress of Solitude—whether you’re chilling at home or out doing superhero things like grocery shopping or secretly fighting crime.

The summary of the list of features includes:

Improved visuals: Clear 2K video quality with Ring’s best image quality yet.

Ring Vision: combines hardware and software to show you every moment at its absolute best.

From dusk to dawn: Thanks to its Low-Light Sight tech, you get full-colour detail in the near-dark.

Mount where you need it most — Place it on a table or mount it on a wall or ceiling with the included mount and keep it running with multiple power options.

24/7 Record: Users scroll back in time to rewatch anything they’ve missed, or get alerts for people, packages, vehicles, and more. (Requires Ring Home subscription).

Anywhere Connectivity: See and respond to activity with Live View and Two-Way Talk.

Connect with Alexa: Hear custom notifications from Echo Dot, launch video with Echo Show, and enjoy hands-free home monitoring with other select Alexa-enabled devices.

The new Ring Outdoor Cam Plus is now available for R2,199. It’s available in black or white colourways, as well as three variants, which will be available for purchase online and in-store through your favourite retail channels.