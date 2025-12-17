If you’re planning a staycation for the holiday, you’re going to need some good, scratch that, great, viewing to get you through the season. Thankfully, Disney+ has plenty of movies and TV shows to keep you entertained. Think classic festive films like Home Alone and The Nightmare Before Christmas, but also some must-watch newer releases entirely unrelated to the season, like The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Check out our picks for the best Disney+ films and shows to watch at home this holiday season.

An Almost Christmas Story

This 24-minute stop-motion short is the perfect flick to watch with wriggly little children (5 and up) on December 24th. You get to follow along as Moon, a curious young owl, tries to find his way back home to his family after getting himself stuck in a tree headed to Rockefeller Centre. Along the way, he meets Luna, a kind young girl who is also lost and alone in the big city. Their bond grows stronger as they face challenges together and learn big lessons on their way back to their loved ones. It has music, a little festive magic, and plenty of heartwarming moments to get everyone into the holiday spirit (even if you and your family don’t celebrate the typical way).

A Very Jonas Christmas

If you grew up watching the Jonas Brothers on Disney, then A Very Jonas Christmas is an absolute must-watch. After all, it has three things every Jonas fan loves: Kevin, Joe, and Nick in one very festive (and maybe slightly chaotic) movie. This time around, the brothers are trying to make it back home for the holidays after their tour ends while also grappling with their role in the band. Expect their usual shenanigans, brotherly banter, and music to make the journey entertaining.

Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road

You can catch Doctor Who’s Christmas special on Disney+ this holiday season. The story focuses on the Doctor meeting orphan Ruby Sunday, who was abandoned at a church on Ruby Road. Years later, the two experience a sequence of disastrous events caused by goblins trying to kidnap a new foster baby.

Die Hard

Whether you consider Die Hard a festive movie or not, it’s a great, action-packed film to kick back with during the holiday season. The film revolves around NYPD officer John McClane (Bruce Willis), who travels to Los Angeles to reconcile with his estranged wife, Holly, whose company happens to be facing a takeover by a group of terrorists. This movie will be especially appealing to those who are tired of watching films about Santa, elves, or any of the other typical festive fare. It is one of the best ’80s action movies, after all.

Die Hard 2

Die Hard 2 feels even more festive than its predecessor. McClane is back in just the right place at the right time—or is it the wrong place at the wrong time?—as terrorists are once again causing chaos in his vicinity on Christmas Eve. The movie is laced with references to the holiday. You have snow falling in the background, Christmas trimmings everywhere, and as festive a soundtrack as any holiday movie.

Home Alone

There’s a reason why Home Alone is still the most-watched festive film after all these years. Sure, we’ve all debated who was at fault for leaving eight-year-old Kevin McCallister behind, but there wouldn’t be a story (and all the hilarious hijinks) without it. You can enjoy another year of young Macaulay Culkin setting booby traps for bumbling burglars.

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

You might as well make it a Home Alone watch party and add in the sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. This time, Kevin finds himself alone in the Big Apple, facing off against the same burglars he outsmarted before. Who can say no to twice the slapstick comedy and heartwarming moments?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Holiday viewing isn’t just about revisiting old favourites. If you’ve yet to try the new The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie, it’s patiently waiting on Disney+ for your viewing. The retro-futuristic superhero flick introduces Marvel’s First Family (Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing) into the Cinematic Universe. They’re up against the ravenous space god Galactus and his herald, Silver Surfer, before they meet the larger Marvel crew in Avengers: Doomsday next year.

FX’s All’s Fair

FX’s All’s Fair has already been renewed for a second season! The show follows a team of female divorce lawyers as they work to establish their own practice. They tackle high-stakes divorces, uncover scandalous secrets, and manage their internal dynamics, all while looking fabulous (maybe a little too fabulous for the line of work). Did I mention it has Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Teyana Taylor as the leads?

FX’s The Bear

The holidays are the perfect time to catch up on series, and FX’s The Bear has everything the festive season represents: food, family, and well, plenty of drama. There’s even an episode in season 2 that flashes back to a chaotic Berzatto family Christmas Eve dinner if you really want to stay on theme.

Last Christmas

A teary festive flick inspired by George Michael’s 80s hits? Say no more! You can watch Emilia Clarke’s (Game of Thrones) and Henry Golding’s (Crazy Rich Asians) characters fall in love in this surprisingly twisty romantic comedy that’s not at all what you first expect.

Lilo & Stitch (2025)

‘Ohana’ means ‘family’, and that’s precisely what the holidays are about. So gather yours to watch this cute and funny live-action reimagining of Disney’s Lilo and Stitch. It’s definitely not a one-to-one retelling of the animated classic, but I have yet to meet a kid who doesn’t love the newer version. It’s also one of the better live-action movies Disney has made in years (and trust me, I’m not easily swayed).

Miracle on 34th Street

There’s nothing like a Christmas tradition (or, in this case, a movie) passed down from generation to generation. The Miracle on 34th Street is a classic that’s just as meaningful today as it was when our parents shared it with us years ago. The story follows six-year-old Susan, who does not believe in Santa Claus until she meets a department store Santa who claims he is the real deal. Time to pass on the tradition.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

I come from a Frozen-loving household, so of course, we’ve watched Olaf’s Frozen Adventure about a million times (holiday season or not). It explores how different festive traditions can be, but also highlights the most important part of the holidays: spending time with loved ones. I may be biased, but it’s definitely a fun and heartwarming short to share with the kids.

Only Murders in the Building

Is it just me, or does Only Murders in the Building get better each time you watch it? You know the writing is good when you can go back to old seasons and find hidden details that add to the story. So, make sure to hone in on your detective skills with Mabel, Charles, and Oliver, as well as the seemingly endless deaths in their New York City apartment building.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians Season 2

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is finally out! If you’ve been following the demigod and his friends at Camp Half-Blood, then you won’t want to miss the new adventures. This season, Percy is on a quest to find his friend Grover and recover the Golden Fleece in a bid to save the camp. Its tone is definitely darker, as there’s more at stake for the crew this time around.

The Family Stone

The Family Stone is an oldie but a goodie that perfectly reflects the chaos that can ensue during the holidays. It’s one of those films you’re either going to love or hate because it’s nothing like your typical festive movie…nothing! But that’s also what makes the film endearing. Well, that and the fact that you get to watch Dermot Mulroney for almost two hours.

Dr Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

The Grinch is everywhere during the holidays. Coffee mugs, festive jammies, the works! But let’s just clarify that you have no claim to any of these items if you aren’t rewatching The Green Grouch every holiday season! Jokes aside, Jim Carrey does a fantastic job bringing the character to life in this live-action adaptation of the classic tale, no matter what the critics say!

The Holiday

Pull up a box of tissues and strap yourself in for two hours and eleven minutes of one of the most feel-good romantic comedies of the season. The movie stars Cameron Diaz and Academy Award winner Kate Winslet as two women recovering from romantic troubles during the holidays. They decide to swap houses to escape their problems, with Diaz heading to London and Winslet to Los Angeles. We’re pretty sure you can guess how the rest of the story unfolds, or you can watch it yourself on Disney+.

The Nutcracker

There have been so many beautiful adaptations of The Nutcracker ballet over the years. Kevin Kline’s narration and Macaulay Culkin’s familiar face definitely make the Disney+ version a must-watch for the holiday season. It also has stunning visuals and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score to make it that much more enjoyable for ballet lovers.

The Simpsons

You have to make time to rewatch every Christmas special from The Simpsons TV show this holiday season. There are roughly 20 episodes that touch on festive themes (some more effective than others). But it’s also just a great time to catch up with the animated comedy as a whole and the lives of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tim Burton is one of the few directors who can pull off a creepy Christmas movie and make it a classic at that. I’ve watched Pumpkin King and patron of Halloween, Jack Skellington, take over Christmas more times than I can count. This movie never gets old.

While You Were Sleeping

I have yet to watch a Sandra Bullock romcom where she isn’t completely charming. Of course, she’s not the only reason to love this movie about a lonely subway worker who pretends to be engaged to a man in a coma. There’s the great chemistry between Bullock and Bill Pullman, the heartwarming family dynamics that almost make Lucy’s actions justifiable, and a few twists to make it more interesting.