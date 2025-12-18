If you’re anything like me, chances are you’re scrambling around doing last-minute Christmas shopping. Maybe not out of a love for the chaos and crowds it brings with it, but certainly for the hopes of finding a better deal the closer it gets to the big day. Call me a cheapskate, but I completely relish the idea of scoring a bargain on something I’ve had my eye on for a while. And honestly, numbers—or price tags—add up very quickly when you’ve got a big family. Lucky for all of us, Mattel has the perfect gift for all the car and brick lovers in your life, and plenty of their Hot Wheels building sets have been discounted for the holiday season.

There are seven collectable building sets available from the Mattel and Hot Wheels collaboration. Each falls under a different series: Premium, Elite and Speed.

The Hot Wheels Premium range offers fans a chance to build a 1:12 scale version of the beautiful Mercedes-Benz 300 SL. It comes with metal parts, extra metal wheel covers, a metal Mercedes-Benz crest, and luxe interior detailing. They’ve even added licensed decals that allow you to customise your build.

Image Credit: Mattel

As for the Elite range, it offers buildable 1:16 scale versions of the track-ready legend that is the Corvette Grand Sport, Japan’s supercar icon, the ’90 Acura NSX, and a classic custom ’62 Chevy® Pickup with a mini surfboard. These vehicles have extremely intricate builds with metal wheel covers, licensed decals, and interchangeable parts.

Finally, the Speed series allows you to build 1:32-scale classics like the beloved Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar, the flashy Maserati MC20, and a custom ’68 Camaro. Plus, no matter which series you choose, you also receive a matching 1:64 metal car with your set. You can’t tell me this isn’t the ideal gift for the little and big car and brick lovers in your life.

Image Credit: Mattel

This collab was Mattel’s first entry into the brick-building arena, and they’ve offered fans good value for money. Movable parts, realistic designs, and added metal pieces that make the overall look that much more sleek. Although they are made to look realistic on a shelf, there’s still enough wiggle room to modify, tune, and customise these builds just as they would any real car.

While Mattel describes these sets as “a new way to experience Hot Wheels”, I’d describe them as a two-for-one deal: a display-worthy build with the bonus of a collectable die-cast car. It just makes it that much more appealing to a wide audience of toy lovers (young and old).

You can grab the Mattel Brick Shop x Hot Wheels collection at any major toy retailer. Prices vary according to the sets, and as I mentioned earlier, a number of these builds are on offer at select retailers (online and in-store). Last-minute shopping for the boys definitely doesn’t have to be that painful and costly this year.

