Can a doorbell revolutionise your home? With the world moving towards automotive homes and AI becoming part of our everyday lives, we’re seeing more and more tech that makes ordinary, mundane tasks – like answering the door – easier (and a lot more fun). Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro makes deliveries and comprehensive security simple. And, while our first thought was that “we don’t really need it”, this video doorbell has made our office run a lot smoother and has become an essential part of our lives (even within a security complex).

How Can A Doorbell Be Fun?

If you’re like us, and you receive deliveries all day long, getting up to go to the door can get tiresome. Plus, there’s the frustration of racing home to receive the delivery when you’re out and about. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro removes some of that frustration by sensing when you have delivery packages and when there is movement close to the door. This means that Woolies Dash can simply leave your delivery on your doorstep while you keep an eye on your items from the Ring app.

Since installing the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, we’ve managed to capture a few really funny moments with visitors, too. Yes, we put the device through the test by scaring Sixty60 drivers (not intentionally, of course) by talking through the talkback system and even used it to capture a few of the kids in the neighbourhood who tried to play a game of toktokkie. But the best and funniest moments were probably just watching curious and nosey neighbours staring into the device.

See, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro looks pretty futuristic, too. It’s built with a modern two-tone design—the top half of the device features a black camera, and the bottom is a silver body that houses the rechargeable battery. So you’ll likely capture video footage of a lot of visitors staring at its simplistic but cool design.

Why Do I Need The Ring Video Doorbell Pro?

As mentioned before, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is much more than just a doorbell. Sure, it still has a button you can press to signal that there’s someone at the door. But it also does a lot more. It connects to the WIFI and to your virtual assistants, like Alexa or Google Home. It also records footage in HD quality (1536p) and offers both live view and, through Ring Protect (a subscription service) , allows you to store videos in the cloud. This option gives you the ability to look back on previously recorded footage and see who has been in, out and around your doorstep.

But that’s not all.

It can also track packages and alert you – meaning it knows when someone is carrying a box or a packet. It also allows you to play back pre-recorded messages to visitors while you are away or to greet your visitors.

It also allows two-way talk (with noise cancellation), which means you can easily engage with someone on the other side of the door without the distraction of noises in the background.

So, essentially, it does a lot more than your average doorbell can. And that’s because it’s much more than just a bell—it’s a security system, too.

How Difficult Is It To Setup?

Opening up the box, you’ll find a screwdriver, a short USB cable (to charge the battery), a corner wedge kit, mounting screws, extension cables, some decals, the instruction manual, and, of course, the doorbell itself.

If I’m completely honest, I breezed through the instructions quite quickly because it seemed pretty simple to set up. All you really need to do is charge the battery, mount the device, and pair it to your WIFI and the Ring App on your phone (using the QR code provided). After filling out your details, you’re pretty much set to go. It’s quick and simple. It doesn’t require a rocket scientist or an installation person.

The great thing about Ring products is that it’s painless to integrate the bell with other products, too. If you have an existing alarm system, floodlights or cameras, you could connect them to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro if it’s compatible. I set it up to announce any motion at the door on my Amazon Alexa device. Every time someone shows up, Alexa lets me know that it has either “detected someone at the front door” or that “a package has been delivered.”

There are a ton of settings where you can set the device up exactly how you want it. This means you can change the doorbell sound, change how sensitive the device is to movement, or even how far it should detect activity.

Should You Purchase The Ring Video Doorbell Pro?

Honestly, it’s easy to recommend this product. Aside from all the fun I have spying on everyone around our front door, it genuinely feels like tech that adds to simplifying your life. It has cutting edge features like Head-to-Toe HD+ Video, super-precise 3D Motion Detection, and can even give you a Bird’s Eye View of your property.

There’s a good reason why Ring has become synonymous with home security. Their products are top-notch. At a retail price between R3700 and R5000, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is not cheap, but it will revolutionise your home.

Model: Ring Video Doorbell Pro Specs: Dimensions: 128 mm x 62 mm x 28 mm, Field of View: 150° horizontal, 150° vertical, Audio: Two-way audio with noise cancellation, Features: Pro-level security with 3D Motion Detection, Removable, Rechargeable Battery Pack or Hardwired, 1536p video, Audio+, Motion Detection and Alerts, Control from Ring App or Alexa-Enabled Device, Quick Replies, Package Alerts, Head-to-Toe Video, Pre-Roll, Dual Band Wifi, Bird's Eye View, Bird's Eye Zones, and more. Brand: Ring