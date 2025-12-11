Earlier in 2025, Samsung announced its partnership with AURA, launching the Samsung SOS+ service, which provides a free, 24/7 emergency response service to Galaxy users. The launch coincided with the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy A series, and thus, the service was exclusive to the new Galaxy A26, A36, and A56 smartphones.

Fast-forward to December 2025, and the brand has announced the expansion of the Samsung SOS+ provided by AURA service to a broader range of Galaxy smartphones, making the emergency services available to more users in South Africa, an indication of its commitment to advancing personal safety through technology.

Image Credit: Samsung

The Samsung SOS+ provided by Aura provides customers with emergency services. It was designed to bring such services into the communities where it’s often lacking. This grants the Samsung Galaxy users immediate access to both private security and medical services across South Africa, anytime, anywhere.

Added to the previously-launched Galaxy A smartphones, the full list of devices now supported includes:

Galaxy A Series (Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A26 5G) – Initial Release

Galaxy A Series (Galaxy A17 5G, Galaxy A17) – Secondary Release

Galaxy Z Series (Z Fold7, Z Flip7, Z Flip7 FE)

Galaxy S Series (S25 Ultra, S25+, S25, S25 Edge, S25 FE)

Users who purchase any of these devices will have access to the Samsung SOS+ for 12 months, with free-to-use, 24/7 emergency response. This ensures that more Galaxy users can experience the added peace of mind that comes with round-the-clock emergency support, especially with the upcoming holiday season.

How To Receive the Samsung SOS+ Service

Customers who purchase any of the listed Samsung Galaxy A Series, Galaxy Z Series and Galaxy S Series devics between 1 November 2025 and 31 January 2026, on either pre-paid or post-paid, will have access to sign up for Samsung SOS+.

As South Africans, we know that emergencies could strike anywhere without warning, whether it’s a medical emergency, a road accident or a security threat. The Samsung SOS+ service turns your Galaxy smartphone into a smart and powerful emergency lifeline. It combines communication, enhanced location technology and rapid response capabilities right in the palm of your hand.

While the service provides first-line support, it doesn’t cover additional services, such as private in-hospital care, as it only provides the emergency assistance to the hospital. When in use, Samsung SOS+ will utilise the geolocation features of your Galaxy smartphone in order to dispatch the nearest private security or medical response teams in your area. With simple access via your device, users can trigger support through the ICE (In Case of Emergency) list, the app, SMS, or a toll-free number.

Zahir Cajee, Mobile eXperience Lead: Product & Commercial at Samsung Africa, had this to say about the extending coverage of the Samsung SOS+ service:

“At Samsung, we’re integrating safety into the everyday lives of our customers. We continue to push the boundaries of connected innovation, from Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-powered mobile experiences to thoughtful, safety-led features like Samsung SOS+. This access reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing everyday life through technology, ensuring our customers have access to real, reliable, and rapid emergency support when it matters most. With SOS+, help is always just a few taps away, giving users greater confidence and peace of mind.”

What’s great about the Samsung SOS+ accessibility is that it is available across all eligible devices purchased from any Samsung authorised network operators, participating retail partners, Samsung App Shop, Samsung stores or online.