When James Gunn dropped the Superman trailer online, fans immediately put on their digital detective hats, scouring every frame like it held the secrets of the universe. And in true internet fashion, someone spotted a reporter in the chaos of the Kaiju battle scene and confidently declared, “That’s Christopher Reeve’s son, Will Reeve!”

It looked like him. Kind of. Maybe. Sort of. Okay, we wanted it to be him. But as it turns out, nope. It’s not.

Will Reeve himself cleared it up during a segment on ABC News, where he laughed off the viral rumour. “The internet has taken this still… and said that that is me. That’s not me,” he said, grinning like someone who just found out they accidentally became an internet meme. “I just want to point out for the record, I do have a scene in the film. It’s a great honor and I’m super excited. I don’t know what part of the movie it’s in. I don’t know what the movie is even about – other than what I’ve seen in the trailer. But that is not me.”

So if that wasn’t Will Reeve in the background, who was it?

Image Credit: DC Studios / Warner Bros.

Lawrence Gilligan. He’s the guy actually playing the reporter in the trailer. Now here’s the interesting part: this is the second time Gilligan has shown up as a reporter in Gunn’s DCU. He also voiced a news reporter in Creature Commandos, making him something of a recurring face (and voice) in the rebooted universe. That might not sound like much, but in a cinematic universe still finding its footing, small recurring roles matter. Think of him as the DCU’s connective tissue—kind of like Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr., but with more microphones and fewer bullets.

After the mix-up went viral, Gilligan jumped onto Instagram to clear things up and set the record straight—with the same good-natured energy. “lol… yes this is definitely NOT @willreeve_ , it is me. What a blast to be a part of @superman! I can not wait for the world to see this film! Thanks for the chuckle @goodmorningamerica and other outlets on social media,” he wrote. Then he added the most wholesome bit of trivia ever: “@jamesgunn my 2-year-old is obsessed with Krypto!”

Fortress of Solitude reached out to Gilligan directly to chat about the whole thing (and maybe offer a little apology for the accidental identity theft). He responded warmly: “Filming Superman was a great experience. You always have excitement filming a TV series or film, but to be a part (even a small part) of a franchise that I’ve admired since I was a little boy means the world. Be prepared for a film that will make your inner-Superman smile!”

And let’s be honest: if Gilligan wasn’t already booked as a reporter, he’d make a convincing young Bruce Wayne. He’s got the look. Someone cast this man in a tux, stat.

So, next time you’re pausing the Superman trailer at 2.25 seconds thinking you’ve uncovered a major Easter egg, maybe… don’t. Or do. It’s fun. Just don’t tag Will Reeve again. It’s Lawrence Gilligan!

