Thirty years after Paramount Pictures wrote off The Phantom as a $21.5 million loss, the character is finally returning to live-action again. But this time as a TV series, not another big-budget film. Now in the hands of filmmaker Reginald Hudlin (Candy Cane Lane, Sidney), who is directing and producing, Lee Falk’s 1936 comic character will get another chance to win fans over. But considering that the film opened to just $5 million in June 1996, it might sound like a bit of a gamble to some.

Unlike DC’s Batman and Superman, The Phantom is largely seen as an obscure pulp hero, especially amongst contemporary audiences. Still, in 1996, Paramount Pictures invested $45 million to bring The Ghost Who Walks to the big screen. Of course, it wasn’t the first time Lee Falk’s comic strip received a screen treatment. There was Tom Tyler’s movie serial in 1943, and the unaired 1961 TV film originally intended as a pilot. But the 1996 version of The Phantom was a bigger deal, particularly for Paramount.

What Went Wrong: The Short Version

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The Phantom had a rough time at the box office for three very different reasons.

Firstly, Paramount badly misjudged the competition and released the superhero film on the same weekend as Michael Bay’s The Rock.

Secondly, they hired a director who wanted to make a faithful adaptation of a 1930s adventure serial, which was completely out of place in a world where audiences were after darker versions of their heroes. Batman & Robin proved that campy comic-book-accurate films didn’t work anymore.

And thirdly, The Phantom, who was a clean-cut hero in purple spandex, didn’t have the following anymore and couldn’t compete with the anti-heroes that were now popular in comics.

The result was a $45 million film that earned $23.5 million worldwide and killed any chance of a franchise before it even started.

Paramount Saw a Potential Gold Mine

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Let’s talk more about the first reason. The studio was confident that The Phantom would turn into a box-office hit, to the point they dated their movie in the summer movie season slot: June 7, 1996. It was the same date when a certain Michael Bay’s second movie called The Rock, starring the unlikely pairing of Nicolas Cage and Sean Connery, opened as well. They didn’t see an R-rated action movie like The Rock as a threat, especially given The Phantom‘s more audience-friendly PG rating. In other words, this allowed Paramount to target their movie for the four-quadrant demographics that would appeal to both genders, including young and old, and also families.

Besides, 1996 was a different era where Michael Bay was yet a household name, and his first movie, Bad Boys, was more of a surprise hit. Not to mention the casting of Nicolas Cage in an action-movie blockbuster was viewed as a risky gamble rather than a bankable star guaranteed to get butts in the seats.

The June 7 slot also looked like the perfect time to release The Phantom since their own Mission: Impossible had already been released two weeks earlier, figuring by then, the Tom Cruise-starred espionage action-movie tentpole would slow down at the box office. The same also went to Twister, which was also released in May, albeit on an earlier date, and would equally burn out as well…

The Studio Made a Mistake in Dismissing Other Summer Movie Blockbusters

…but Paramount seemed to underestimate the staying power of Twister and Mission: Impossible, as both movies were still making money at the time when The Phantom hit theaters. And audiences were more interested in watching The Rock, resulting in it taking the No. 1 spot during the first weekend, while many chose to stay away from The Phantom, which could only muster a paltry $5 million at No. 6.

Not a good start, and as weeks went by, it didn’t recover. Word of mouth wasn’t encouraging either, and so were the critics, who mostly slammed The Phantom, further hurting the movie’s box-office prospects. At the end of its box office run, The Phantom stalled at just $23.5 million worldwide, which not even the international audiences could help to overcome.

The 1930s Pulp Heroes Were No Longer Relevant to the ’90s Audience

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The box-office failure of The Phantom echoed the same misfortune as Disney’s The Rocketeer in 1991 and Universal’s The Shadow in 1994, both high-profile superhero blockbusters released during the crowded summer movie seasons. All three movies failed to turn a profit, proving that these studios’ attempt to capitalize on the huge success of Batman had misunderstood why Tim Burton’s 1989 box-office smash worked in the first place. Batman may have belonged to the 1930s superhero era, but what made Burton’s movie work so well lies in his edgy subversion by stripping away from the 1960s bright and campy Adam West era in favour of a distinctly dark and gothic take.

It also helped that the brilliant casting of Jack Nicholson, who truly embodied the gleefully psychotic Joker, contrasted well with Michael Keaton’s brooding Bruce Wayne/Batman character. Credit also went to Warner Bros. for excelling in its ingenious marketing campaign, making Batman such a can’t-miss movie event even before the movie opened.

By comparison, the three 1930s superhero films – The Rocketeer, The Shadow, and The Phantom – all shared the same common, yet costly mistakes: these superhero characters were outdated by the 1990s standards, lacking the era’s much-resonant cynicism and anti-hero archetypes rather than strictly traditional, clean-cut heroes from the bygone era.

Billy Zane Was Perfect for the Role, But the Movie Didn’t Resonate with ’90s Audiences

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Now, zeroing in on The Phantom, the sight of watching Billy Zane in a skintight purple spandex fighting bad guys looked silly and strangely out of place in the eyes of ’90s audiences. Personally, I found Zane was right for the role, and his career could have catapulted to A-list stardom if it weren’t for the movie tanking big-time at the box office.

The irony is that the following year, Zane would appear in Titanic, the highest-grossing film in history at that point. Unfortunately, he was cast as the cartoonish villain Cal Hockley, a role that cemented him as a punchline rather than a leading man. He has kept working steadily in the decades since, of course. He most recently played actor Marlon Brando in the 2025 biographical film, Waltzing with Brando. In 2026, he also appeared in the action thriller Takeover. But, unfortunately, the A-list trajectory that The Phantom promised never materialised.

The movie also played it straight, even too earnest for its own good – a creative miscalculation from Simon Wincer, best known for directing Free Willy, who was a self-professed fan of the character, preferred to make The Phantom faithful to the source material. It was a far cry from what Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade‘s Jeffrey Boam’s screenplay originally envisioned to be a tongue-in-cheek take on The Phantom when he was working with then-director Joe Dante.

Dante was initially attached to direct The Phantom, but Paramount got cold feet after learning about the significant budget needed to fulfil his ambitious vision. This led to a delay, resulting in Dante pulling out from the project, even though he remains credited as one of the executive producers. By retooling The Phantom into a more sincere 1930s cliffhanger action-adventure serial-style, Wincer’s direction ended up alienating most of the ’90s audiences at the time. The Phantom flopped, and Paramount’s high hopes of turning this into a franchise didn’t take off as expected.

The Phantom Has Since Become a Cult Classic — And It’s Worth Revisiting

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Over the years, the film did manage to find an audience, especially in the late ’90s when it was released on VHS and cable networks. It again saw a rise in interest in the early 2000s when Stephen Sommers released his 1930s-set The Mummy and The Mummy Returns. Today, The Phantom is viewed as a piece of pulpy nostalgia fun that continues to attract fans.

If you haven’t revisited it since the ’90s, it’s worth your while. In an era of CGI-saturated superhero films, The Phantom‘s commitment to practical stunts and location photography in Thailand gives it a tactile energy that most modern blockbusters have long since traded away.

Take the opening bridge sequence, for example, where the right-hand henchman Quill (James Remar) kidnaps a young native boy and already has the mystical Skulls of Touganda in his possession. This leads to a jungle chase as The Phantom leaps onto the truck and ends up stranded in the middle of a wobbly suspension bridge that’s about to snap apart. What follows is a daring rescue as The Phantom manages to save the boy after swinging across the cliff before the truck falls into the river below and explodes.

A scene like this could have been shot against a green screen, but Wincer prioritises real stunts, going as far as building a full-scale rope bridge on location in Thailand, which adds a sense of verisimilitude.

The Ghost Who Walks Gets Another Chance

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Whether Hudlin’s TV series succeeds where Paramount failed in 1996 remains to be seen. But a few things have changed since then. For one, the character now has a global readership of over 29 million across the world. In fact, a new comic series from Mad Cave Comics launched in 2025.

Also, fans have grown tired of the darker, broodier superhero characters. James Gunn’s Superman proved that. Phases come and go, and it looks like moviegoers prefer their heroes in tights again.

Thirty years is a long time to wait for a franchise relaunch. But The Phantom has waited longer before.