Even though the trilogy ended years ago, The Matrix story isn’t done. Warner Bros. is moving forward with another film directed by Drew Goddard (the writer-director of The Cabin in the Woods) instead of the Wachowskis (although Lana stays on board as executive producer). But could The Matrix 5 finally deliver on an old fan theory? If this fan theory is correct, Neo never escaped the Matrix—not once.

Goddard gave fans their first real update in two years in March 2026. “I’m in my writing cave writing. I don’t know how long I’ll be in that writing cave, but whenever I come out, I’ll have news to share,” he told ScreenRant. So far, we have no idea what the film will be about, which cast would return (not even if Keanu will return as Neo), or when it will be released. What we do know is that the premise will wrestle with free will versus control. Reports even suggest there might be a new Neo-like anomaly, which, again, would lean into that fan theory that’s been going around since the conclusion of The Matrix Revolutions.

And even though Resurrections moved away from the idea completely, a new director at the helm might be just what the franchise needed to make it a reality.

The Matrix Fan Theories

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Speculation and fan theories have always been integral parts of the Matrix fandom. After all, this is a trilogy that’s not just about the over-the-top action spectacle the Wachowskis have carefully crafted — but also about philosophical intrigues about the very nature of life itself. That might be why now, almost two decades after the end of the original trilogy, The Matrix remains so alive in the internet’s social imaginary. Part of the reason why a fourth Matrix film was released was to satisfy fans who were still left with some burning questions after the conclusion of The Matrix Revolutions, even if the answers to those inquiries were not what they were expecting.

The Wachowskis riddled their sci-fi epic trilogy with hidden meanings and obscure metaphors: something that has fueled the fires of online discussion for twenty years now. Perhaps the most fascinating Matrix fan theory out there has to do with the nature of the so-called “Real World” and the roles that some of the protagonists play in the larger scheme of the Machines. Fans of the series know this as the “Matrix in a Matrix” theory, and it isn’t as easy to disprove as one might think.

What Is The “Matrix In A Matrix” Fan Theory?

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There is no spoon.

The basis for the “Matrix in a Matrix” theory is quite simple: the Real World (Zion and the human harvesting machines) is just another layer of the Matrix simulation. As to why it exists, the theory says that it is designed to give the more rebellious individuals a sense of achievement or some faint illusion of hope. As we’ve seen countless times in the franchise, the Machines need the humans to believe that the world they inhabit is the real deal: the deeper in their slumber they are, the better energy sources they become.

What makes the theory so believable in the first place is that it aligns perfectly with some of the metaphysical questions posed by the Wachowskis all through the trilogy. Since the very first Matrix movie, Morpheus tells Neo that all of the things that make them human can be reduced to mere electrical impulses. Considering this, the audience might believe that even life outside the Matrix could be a simulation: “electrical impulses” carefully applied by the Machines to make the humans think they are free from their control.

It’s worth pointing out that this particular “Matrix in a Matrix” theory originated shortly after the release of The Matrix Reloaded, the second film in the franchise. In this film, Neo manages to use his powers to stop the Sentinels outside of the Matrix, which prompted keen-eyed fans to ponder if the Real World wasn’t as real as it seemed.

Are Neo, Morpheus, And Trinity Actually Machine-Made AI?

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The choice is an illusion.

Completing this Matrix fan theory’s cycle of false hopes, some fans even consider that Neo, Morpheus, and even Trinity are AIs created by the Machines. For their plan to work, and for the humans to believe some individuals were up to the task of combating the source of the Machine’s power, the mechanical overlords gave humanity superpowered messiahs that could deliver them the hope that there was a world free of the Machines.

The “Matrix in a Matrix” theory is most surely a bummer for the overall narrative the franchise aims for. The Matrix Resurrections all but debunked the whole theory, proving once and for all that Zion is in the Real World outside the Matrix. As it stands now, The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth entry in a completed trilogy, so some fans might choose to believe that Resurrections only furthers the theory that the Machines keep the cycle of hope alive every few years — and that the real Real World still remains a conveniently hidden secret.

Could The Matrix 5 Finally Confirm The Theory?

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Resurrections divided fans. In fact, for plenty of them, it felt like a bad dream rather than an actual continuation of the original trilogy. And while it should have ended the Matrix in a Matrix theory for good, it instead brought it back to the surface.

With Goddard now steering the franchise, and the Wachowskis taking a backseat, The Matrix 5 could serve as a film that “fixes” the damage done by Resurrections. And there’s no better way to do that than revisiting this fan theory.

Of course, none of that guarantees The Matrix 5 will actually revisit the idea that the “Real World” is just another layer of the simulation. Goddard hasn’t confirmed a single plot detail, and Warner Bros. has been careful to frame the film as an evolution of established canon rather than a retcon of it.

But a new Neo-like anomaly and a script still being shaped in Goddard’s own words means the door — the one Resurrections seemed to weld shut — isn’t necessarily locked for good. If there was ever a moment for the franchise to let fans be right, this is it.