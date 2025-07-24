He-Man is back in a new Masters of the Universe movie, and this time, he’s bringing a glowing logo, an epic orchestral score, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. We’ll allow you a moment to take a deep sigh at the last part of that sentence.

But after years of delays and false starts, a Masters of the Universe reboot film is finally taking shape, and if the new teaser is anything to go by, the filmmakers are aiming for something big. The official Masters of the Universe X account just dropped a short but juicy teaser. In it, we see a swirling red MOTU emblem surrounded by magical energy beams, with retro synths and a heroic orchestral build-up that screams ’80s nostalgia. The first post boldly states, “The Global Phenomenon Arrives. Only in Theaters June 5, 2026.”

The new film has a lot to prove. Fans have been waiting for a proper He-Man adaptation since 1987’s cult flop starring Dolph Lundgren, Frank Langella, and a young Courteney Cox. That movie tanked at the box office, pulling in just $17.3 million on a $22 million budget, and left fans debating whether He-Man works better as serious fantasy or campy fun.

Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

So will director Travis Knight (Bumblebee) deliver a straight-up action epic or attempt something artsy in the vein of Mattel’s Barbie? Considering Netflix’s animated Masters of the Universe projects, one reimagined series and two Kevin Smith films, divided the fandom, this film needs to win back die-hard Eternia fans.

Nicholas Galitzine is stepping into the role of Prince Adam/He-Man, with Jared Leto going full villain as Skeletor. Idris Elba plays Man-At-Arms, Camila Mendes is Teela, Morena Baccarin is the Sorceress, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson suits up as Fisto. Rounding out the royal family, James Purefoy stars as King Randor, with Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena. On Skeletor’s team we have Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Kojo Attah is Tri-Klops, and Hafthor Bjornsson (“The Mountain” from Game of Thrones) plays Goat Man.

So, yes, there are a lot of famous faces involved in the upcoming Masters of the Universe film.

We also know a bit of the plot, which actually switches up the story quite a bit, too. A 10-year-old Prince Adam crashes on Earth and loses his magical Power Sword (the only thing connecting him to Eternia). Almost two decades later, he finds it and is hurled back across space to defend his homeworld from Skeletor. To save Eternia, Adam must embrace his past and become He-Man, “the most powerful man in the Universe.” It’s a classic hero’s journey with a sci-fi twist, mixing Earth-based mystery with cosmic battles.

The tone hinted at in the teaser (thunderous orchestral swells over retro-futuristic synth) suggests the film might strike a balance between mythic seriousness and nostalgic fun. No full trailer yet, but with production wrapped and Comic-Con around the corner, expect a bigger reveal soon.

RELATED: He-Man Actor Accidentally Recreates Meme Look, Proving He’s Perfect for the Masters of the Universe Role

We also got a better look at the new Power Sword and Skeletor’s Havoc Staff: