Despite a tumultuous development process, the new live-action Masters of the Universe film is now officially in production. Principal photography started a few days back, with a handful of Masters of the Universe fans getting to see actor Nicholas Galitzine dressed as Prince Adam of Eternia in London. Those pictures of him in a pink shirt and wearing an Apple Watch are officially the first time we see Galitzine in character.

The pictures show Galitzine as Adam wearing a casual fit while a couple of police officers take him into custody. That alone confirms something some fans have feared about the Masters of the Universe film for a while: parts of the movie take place on Earth. Maybe we’ll see something similar to the first Thor film, where the story begins in Asgard but moves to Earth very early on – which is also similar to the original 1987 live-action Masters of the Universe.

Even though the images have some fans wondering about the quality of the script, there’s one thing I think we can all agree on: they hit the nail on the head casting Nicholas Galitzine in the He-Man role. Not only does he look the part of Prince Adam, but he also made sure to strike one of He-Man’s most iconic poses. Surprisingly, the pose I’m talking about has nothing to do with Masters of the Universe lore.

Remember the wild days of early YouTube? When videos looked more “homemade” than today’s convoluted Mr. Beast productions? For many, those were the glory days of internet memes, including the advent of the so-called “YouTube Poops.” These short videos consisted predominantly of animated shows or movies, remixed or dubbed to make the characters say or do the most outlandish things.

One of the most memorable memes of this era came out before the rise in popularity of Hotel Mario parodies and the like. It’s a video featuring He-Man himself in an unlikely duet with Skeletor. Surprisingly, the Prince of Eternia is singing an amazing rendition of Four Non-Blondes’ ‘What’s Up’ at the top of his lungs.

There’s one particular scene in this animated video that’s now become a landmark of internet history, two decades after it first found its way into Something Awful. It’s He-Man, throwing his head back as he sings the song’s chorus with a rainbow-colored background. Even if you’ve never seen an episode of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, you’ve likely seen He-Man singing on the internet at some point.

As it turns out, Galitzine was so in character during his “arrest” that he managed to strike He-Man’s iconic singing pose, and the resemblance is uncanny. Not only does he share the same jovial smile as the Prince of Eternia, but in the same shot, you can see him towering over everyone else in the scene, making him look just as “regal” as Adam/He-Man should look.

The jury is still out on whether this Masters of the Universe will be the revival fans have been expecting for so long. However, at the very least, we can be happy knowing Nicholas Galitzine was the perfect pick for this legendary role. Now if only we could get him to sing ‘What’s Up’….

