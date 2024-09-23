Did you know that it’s been 37 years since Masters of the Universe arrived in theatres? Since then, there have been notable attempts at a reboot, but nothing ever came to fruition. Now, as recently as April 2024, actor Kyle Allen exited the Masters of the Universe reboot, with Nicholas Galitzine replacing him. However, the truth is that the franchise really needs someone like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as He-Man in a live-action Masters of the Universe movie.

The Franchise’s Popularity and Current Struggles

It’s a precarious situation for the franchise right now. Undoubtedly, He-Man and Skeletor’s popularity peaked in the ’80s—which is likely the main reason for studios being reluctant to front a substantial budget to get it off the ground. However, with the release of Masters of the Universe: Revelation on Netflix , there was a resurgence in interest in the sword and sorcery epic.

But is that enough to convince Hollywood or Netflix to shell out a healthy kitty to make Eternia come to life? Maybe not. What any potential Masters of the Universe reboot needs is serious star power attached to it—and right now, you don’t get a bigger (in both senses of the word) superstar than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Why The Rock is the Perfect He-Man

Let’s be real here: He-Man is a pretty goofy character. Sure, he has bad hairstyle and terrible one-liners, but he’s a lovable meathead who wants to do what’s right for his people. The role requires an actor who possesses both the physicality and comedic timing to make Prince Adam’s stronger form come to life. And who better to do that than the Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment?

With The Rock attached to a project like this, it’ll be far easier to convince a studio to invest more in the production. He’s a bankable actor who always brings in the box office receipts, and he’s able to attract even more talent to the film. More importantly, he’s just that damn likeable and pretty much critic-proof.

The Magic of Masters of the Universe

Make no mistake about it: a Masters of the Universe reboot is unlikely to be Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes or tickle Film Twitter’s nipples. Like Fast & Furious, it toes the line between insanity and ridiculousness, but that’s what’s magical about it. No one will be going into this movie expecting the next Best Picture winner—it’s supposed to be over the top and overindulgent.

Throwing The Rock into the mix is like creating a forcefield around Castle Grayskull. It’s protected from every threat and hugged in Herculean glory. He’s capable of taking the riskiest property and making it a viable business decision, or has everyone already forgotten about Rampage already? Plus, who wouldn’t want to see The Rock wearing a silly blonde wig to look exactly like the He-Man action figure?!

For too long, the power of a Masters of the Universe reboot has sat in the hands of the suits in ivory towers. Perhaps it’s time to give it back to the people and the People’s Champ.

Tell us, would you like to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson star as He-Man in a Masters of the Universe reboot? Let us know in the comments section.