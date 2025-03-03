Another year, another Oscars dustup. The 97th Academy Awards have concluded in Los Angeles, and while some folks are still arguing over who merited what, others are hopping mad over who was left out completely. The Oscar’s In Memoriam segment snubbed several key names, including horror king Tony Todd, star of Gossip Girl Michelle Trachtenberg, and Olivia Hussey of Black Christmas fame.

The Academy’s glaring omissions were first called out by Alex Proyas, the director behind The Crow, Dark City, and I, Robot. He took to Facebook on Monday , posting a picture of Tony Todd with the caption: “Once again Oscars FIASCO. I hope Tony’s family wasn’t watching.” And honestly, he’s got a point.

Best known for his bone-chilling performance as Candyman, Tony Todd passed away on November 6, 2024, after a long battle with cancer. A legend in horror, the man appeared in Final Destination, The Rock, Platoon, and even had voicing roles in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. And yet, the Academy Awards couldn’t manage even a moment of silence to honor him?

Of course social media exploded with outrage:

“Leaving out both Tony Todd and Michelle Trachtenberg out of the In Memoriam segment? #Oscars2025”

“NO Michelle Trachtenberg??? NO Shannen Doherty??? NO Tony Todd???? I’m SICK. #Oscars2025”

“Does #Oscars have some grudge against #BlackChristmas actors? Ignoring Olivia Hussey and Michelle Trachtenberg is bizarre. Also snubbed Tony Todd, so maybe it’s horror in general? #Oscars2025”

The Oscars have a history of treating horror like the redheaded stepchild of cinema. The genre has delivered some of the most iconic performances and cult classics, yet mainstream award shows act like it doesn’t exist. Tony Todd wasn’t just a horror star—he was a cornerstone of the genre. Leaving him out wasn’t just an oversight; it was a slap in the face to horror fans everywhere.

One Redditor provided a frustratingly simple answer: “Everyone in here can say ‘There’s too many people’ or ‘It’s because he did horror,’ but the actual answer is he wasn’t registered with the Academy, just like Michelle Trachtenberg and probably any other name that was not in it. If you’re not registered, they don’t include you. That’s just how it is and how it’s been.”

Even still, the right thing to do is for the Academy to release a statement honoring Tony Todd. He deserves it.

What do you think about the Oscars leaving Tony Todd out of the In Memoriam segment?