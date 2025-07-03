After more than four decades in the industry, you’d think that Emmy-winning legend Keith David would be used to the recognition for his work in film, television and gaming. But when the 69-year-old actor found out he was finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he broke down in tears and reacted humbly.

In a video shared on social media, David’s reaction to Eugenio Derbez’s announcement, made live from Ovation Hollywood, was one of pure joy: his mouth wide open, his hand clutching his chest, and his eyes watering. He wasn’t acting. It was the kind of reaction you get when your decades of work finally gets noticed.

“What a surprise!” he wrote on X. “Being blessed to get to do this for a living is enough for me; to be recognized for my contribution to the arts is the cherry on top.” He went on to thank the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Hollywood Chamber for the honour, calling it “a wonderful birthday present next year.”

Image Credit: Keith David on Facebook

And this isn’t just any actor getting a star. Keith David is the voice behind some of the most iconic animated characters of all time. He gave gravitas to Goliath in Gargoyles, dripped menace as Spawn in Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, and brought charm to Grimlock in Transformers: EarthSpark. His voice brought many childhood characters to life over the years. And honestly, he should’ve gotten his own star years ago.

Fans agree. His reaction video ended up on Reddit, where comments flooded in. “Icon. Long overdue,” one person wrote. “His voice is legendary,” said another. “Yes, I love when he narrates documentaries,” added a third.

On Facebook, fans echoed the same thoughts. “What a beautiful moment! It’s about time though!” one fan wrote. “Well deserved and way overdue!” agreed another.

He’s also still very much working. In 2025, he’ll appear in projects like Sneaks, Duster, and The Lowdown. So, if you thought this star means retirement, you’d be wrong. Keith David isn’t done, and Hollywood’s finally giving him the flowers he’s earned.

Watch the clip of his reaction below.