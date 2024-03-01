Summary:

Alex Proyas and Brandon Lee made history when they worked together to bring The Crow to life in 1994. With its dark, gothic theme and tragic but impactful story, The Crow, Eric Draven and Brandon Lee are all names that most people know thanks to the action-packed thriller. Lately, Hollywood seems determined to reboot rather than continue most of its stories, so what happens when The Crow’s reboot doesn’t live up to the original director’s expectations?

The Crow (1994)

When The Crow returned from the dead in 1994, making the leap from the 1980s comics by James O’Barr to the big screen, it took the world by storm. Eric Draven, a poetic guitarist, and his fiancée are murdered. Although love doesn’t keep them alive, the loss of his love and his quest for revenge for his lover is what brings him back to life.

Brandon Lee made an impeccable performance as Eric Draven, the protagonist and anti-hero who makes his way through the drug-addled populous that is responsible for the violence that ended his life. The Crow also rose to fame quickly, partly due to it being Brandon Lee’s last on-screen appearance. While playing the character, an on-set accident tragically took his life. The passing of this fantastic actor added gravity to the film as it effectively became a tribute to his last performance.

It should come as no surprise that the movie has a cult following, consisting of those who love the style of the film, those who love the performance, and those who love Brandon Lee as a whole. While the former might have been pleased to see that The Crow was being rebooted, the latter might see things differently.

The Crow Reboot

In April of 2022, The Hollywood Reporter shared with the world that The Crow would be rebooted in the coming future and also shared information about who was expected to make the dream of many gothic film fans come to life. The announcement included that Bill Skarsgård would be stepping into the role of Eric Craven and that Rupert Sanders would be stepping into Alex Proyas’ huge boots as director.

It’s taken more than a year and a half. Still, finally, there are first-look images of Bill Skarsgård in the role of Eric Craven, taking over a role that seems almost impossible to fill. The Crow reboot will be in theatres this year on the 7th of June.

Alex Proyas Isn’t Impressed

Alexander Proyas, the brilliant director behind The Crow and other dark masterpieces like the Lovecraftian Dark City (1998) and I, Robot (2004), was notoriously known as part of why The Crow was as beautiful and influential as it was.

When first-look images of Bill Skarsgård in the role of Eric Draven surfaced, they were met with various responses and emotions. Alex Proyas seems to be on the lower end of the spectrum.

Reposting the image on his Facebook page, Proyas stated, “Eric Draven’s having a bad hair day. Next reboot, thanks,” as well as, “I guess he’s supposed to be a bad mofo with all those tats and werewolves and skulls on his jacket.😂” It seems that the original director isn’t too impressed with the new reboot.

It’s not a good sign when the director of the original film you are rebooting isn’t thrilled with your work. It remains to be seen if the reboot will earn the respect of the fans who loved the original movie, but things could be looking better now.

What do you think about The Crow reboot and what the original director thinks? Are you on Alex Proyas’ side, or are you excited to see it when it arrives this June?