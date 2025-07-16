James Wan’s The Conjuring franchise might have terrified you with its jump scares, but the real nightmare has always been Annabelle, the creepy doll that refused to stay in the shadows and even managed to get her own spin-off films. And now, she’s back in the headlines, though this time, the story is heartbreakingly real. Dan Rivera, the 54-year-old paranormal investigator who spent his life guarding the world’s most infamous haunted object, died suddenly on July 13 while on his “Devils on the Run Tour” in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Firefighters were called to his hotel that night, but despite CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill confirmed an autopsy is pending, and the results could take up to 90 days. Naturally, fans of the horror films have questions.

Rivera’s life actually reads like the origin story of a movie focused on a ghost hunter. He claimed his first brush with the supernatural happened when he was just a kid. That fascination eventually led him to the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), where he became the lead investigator. A U.S. Army veteran, Rivera swapped combat boots for EVP recorders after his military service, with some claiming he trained under Lorraine Warren herself. If anyone took ghost hunting seriously, it was Rivera.

For over a decade, he worked with NESPR to preserve the legacy of Ed and Lorraine Warren, the legendary demonologists at the focus of the Conjuring movies who are behind cases like the Amityville Horror and, of course, Annabelle. “Dan was not only a vital part of our team for over a decade, but also a deeply compassionate, loyal and dedicated friend,” NESPR said in a statement. Fellow investigator Ryan Buell added on TikTok, “I have so many amazing memories with this guy. Just as recently as two months ago, we traveled around the country and introduced a whole new generation to Ed and Lorraine Warren’s legacy.”

That new generation loved Rivera because he made ghost stories feel accessible and TikTok-worthy. After the Warren Occult Museum closed in 2019 due to zoning issues, Rivera became Annabelle’s handler. Instead of sitting behind glass in Connecticut, the real-life Raggedy Ann doll now tours the U.S. in a locked case, drawing crowds who want to stare down the “demon doll.” Rivera turned Annabelle into a viral star, posting videos that racked up millions of views and selling out tour stops.

Of course, if you’ve only met Annabelle through The Conjuring, the real story is worse. The Warrens claimed she moved on her own, scribbled “HELP US” notes, and even caused a priest’s car crash. Chris McKinnell, the Warrens’ grandson, recently weighed in on Annabelle’s reputation, saying, “My grandparents, Ed and Lorraine Warren, were right to treat her with extreme caution. The danger was—and still is—very real.” And now, with Rivera gone, you can’t help but ask: how will she react next?

Dan Rivera leaves behind his wife, Sarah, and four sons. His family released a statement saying, “He was the center of this family and a pillar of love and strength. As a devoted husband, father of four sons, and a staunchly faithful friend, he always had a quiet source of resilience, strength and endless hope.”

