From creepy dolls to demonic possession, Ed and Lorraine Warren have seen it all in the Conjuring universe. It’s safe to say that The Conjuring has become a modern classic for horror fans. With its multiple sequels, spin-offs, and an undeniable mainstream presence, The Conjuring is the leading horror franchise in the business. Just imagine what a Conjuring video game from James Wan would be like.

Why Jumpscares Aren’t Enough Anymore

For horror movie fans, there comes a time when just seeing jumpscare after jumpscare just stops being entertaining. Sure, it’s great to see the creepy setpieces and follow along with the macabre stories, but surely, there must be more to the works of the Warrens than what we’ve seen in the films, right? That’s precisely why a video game adaptation of the Conjuring series would make perfect sense – especially now.

The Conjuring Universe Continues to Expand

With the upcoming release of The Conjuring: Last Rites, fans of The Conjuring are living the dream. Even after three mainline entries, the series is still going strong with new stories and creepier locales. Still, if there’s something we’ve learned from video games like Visage and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, is that you can always get creepier. When you think about the way the Warrens lead their investigations, it sounds like the perfect formula for a paranormal investigation video game. Think about a spookier L.A. Noire – one where you’d have to interview witnesses to assess the kind of supernatural threat you’re dealing with, if any.

There’s also the fact that the movies have tons of lore hidden behind every character and cursed object. Sure, we know Anabelle all too well, but what about the dozens of other artifacts left on display in the Warrens’ museum? What are their stories? That’s the sort of thing that you just can’t tell in movies – there’s just no way that you can make over a dozen films starring the same actors and covering all the lore there is to cover in a universe as dense as The Conjuring‘s.

Giving Fans a Firsthand Experience with Horror

A Conjuring game would please fans of the films who want to know more about the Warrens, sure, but it would also take the thrills to the next level. Seeing Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga face to face against unspeakable abominations is cool and all, but what about actually facing these apparitions head-on? That’s the sort of experience you can only get from a game – no matter how intense or well-directed a movie can be.

While the buzz surrounding first-person horror adventures has sort of fizzled out in recent years, horror games – like their movie counterparts – are always in vogue. We’re in dire need of a new name to enter the market of iconic horror franchises in gaming – what with Silent Hill and Resident Evil both relying on remakes of their most successful entries instead of innovating with new stories. Don’t get me wrong, I loved Resident Evil Village, but there’s a limit to how many times a person can play Resident Evil 4 before it becomes more like a job rather than a pastime.

Why Warner Bros. Could Be Perfect for The Conjuring Game Franchise

Fans know the kind of games Warner Bros. releases – Shadow of Mordor is an absolute blast, for example. Now, imagine they do the same for The Conjuring franchise, coming up with an open-ended horror survival adventure with all the lore of the Warrens and the haunting visuals of the movies. That’s the kind of franchise horror gaming needs, and it can’t come soon enough!

