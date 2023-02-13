The Marvel universe has many powerful characters, from witches that can alter reality however they please to Mad Titans who use the Infinity Gauntlet to become basically unstoppable. However, some characters are even more powerful than the characters that fans consider to be the most powerful beings, and these characters are called gods. Let’s look at some of the most powerful Marvel gods.

9. Odin Borson

“Aye. I am an old man – foolish and fond, and quick with my temper. There are times I show little wisdom. And yet…here is wisdom. The strange wisdom of the world-tree I gave this eye to. The tree that is everything. That has roots and branches in all that is. There are ten realms in this reality – ten spheres, ten universes, and the tree winds through them all. Through every star and planet. Every hero and villain. Every life. Every story. I am Odin Borson, who build the world from corpse-meat. I am Odin One-Eye, and sometimes my one eyes it open. But above all, I am Odin All-Father. I am the one who speaks for the tree. I am the king of all stories… and you are my child” – Odin

One of the better-known and most powerful gods introduced in Marvel. Odin is the ruler of Asgard, protector of the Ten Realms and a father to Thor and Loki. He was a major part of Norse mythology and was worshipped by the Vikings in ancient times.

He has fought in and won many conquests, and his name is feared throughout the entire universe. However, despite being the god of wisdom and having extensive knowledge, the ancient god has a history of making some very poor decisions. Most of these include but are not limited to, every decision he has ever made about his adoptive son Loki.

He and his brothers are believed to have been the ones who constructed the cosmos using the corpse of a Frost Giant. In addition, he once battled and defeated the God Tempest, storing it in a chunk of Uru that would later be used to construct Thor’s beloved hammer, Mjolnir.

Odin’s many conquests and victories have made him prideful; a few times, he has defied significantly more powerful cosmic entities. Unfortunately, this pride has made him arrogant, and he has often claimed things like, “the universe works according to my will”. He values those who have proven their worth: returned a humbled Thor’s powers, gifted Beta Ray Bill Stormbreaker and even forgave Jane Foster after she took Mjolnir and died protecting Asgard.

As an Asgardian, Odin is already very powerful, but given that he is also the King of Asgard, many of his physical attributes are superior to his people. The Odinforce allows him to use vast amounts of magic. He defeated Thanos and the Silver Surfer with simple energy blasts and brought Thor and Brunhilde back to life. His thousands of years at war have made him an expert tactician and combatant.

He might be a terrible father, but there’s no denying that Odin is one of the most powerful gods in the Marvel universe.

8. Phoenix Force

“I am fire! And life incarnate! Now and forever – I am PHOENIX!” – The Host of Phoenix

The Phoenix Force is the oldest known cosmic entity in the Marvel universe and one of the most powerful “gods”. It predates darkness and is an immortal being from which everything is said to have been born. It became one of the most feared beings in the universe early on, as it can choose to create existence or destroy it entirely, depending on how sane the host is. The Phoenix Force is considered both an Extinction-Level Threat and an Omega-Level Threat.

The inner workings of the entity are not entirely clear, though it does seem to amplify a host’s emotions while repressing stuff that it deems insignificant. The ancient force has spent years travelling through the galaxy and bonding with different hosts and can either make them a better version of what they were (such as Hope Summers) or corrupting into something far more destructive (such as with Jean Grey). It has also influenced several events throughout Marvel’s history, including the birth of Thor, who retains some of the Phoenix’s powers.

The first Dark Phoenix was a Shi’ar warrior. He went insane from the sheer power of the entity, and the resulting rampage caused many people to fear the Phoenix and what it could do. The Shi’ar Empire exterminated all the bloodlines compatible with the Phoenix to prevent one of their people from ever hosting the destructive power of the entity again.

One of the Phoenix’s most common hosts is Jean Grey, resulting in a very long and complicated history with the X-Men that often ends with several team members’ death (and occasional resurrection). In some versions of the comics, the Omega-level mutant loses herself to the Dark Phoenix, but in others, she manages to control its full power.

One of the most powerful versions of the Phoenix was introduced when Hope Summers became the While Phoenix of the Crown, as it was able to manipulate reality.

Very few can fight the Phoenix Force and win. It does not feel pain, but its hosts become vulnerable after a time, despite its unlimited power. The Scarlet Witch, Jean Grey and Iron Fist have proven to be the most effective weapons against the Phoenix. Wanda’s Chaos Magic and the power of the dragon Shou-Lao were both seen causing the Phoenix Force’s hosts harm.

However, Jean Grey is the only person the Phoenix Force cannot harm. Jean has been able to control it, even when she wasn’t the host, and once ripped the Phoenix out of Emma Frost against its will.

If you ever need someone to take out the Phoenix, call Jean Grey and hope she is stable enough to handle the Phoenix if it decides to jump ship suddenly.

7. Chthon

“Weak souls taste lovely” – Chthon

Chthon was one of the Elder Gods of Earth and the planet’s first Black magician. After 1 billion years of wandering the Earth, the Elder Gods became demons and started hunting one another for power. To protect the new life developing on Earth, Gaea birthed Atum, otherwise known as Demogorge the God-Eater.

To escape death, Chthon created another dimension called the Flickering Reals. Before he left, he wrote the Darkhold, an indestructible book (introduced in Multiverse of Madness) containing all his arcane knowledge that would link his dimension and Earth if he ever decided to return. He can manipulate the users of the Darkhold and get them to do his bidding.

He has been responsible for the creation of many of the monsters that exist in Marvel. His plan to return to Earth using Wanda Maximoff as a vessel backfired on him quite drastically. She fused herself to the Darkhold, which granted her the power to defeat and absorb the Elder god, acting as a new seal, preventing him from ever returning as long as she lived.

He is one of the most powerful gods in Marvel. Not only has he mastered Chaos and Dark magic, but he has telepathic powers allowing him to read and control minds and possess mortal beings through rituals. He is incredibly intelligent, and Doctor Strange is one of the few sorcerers able to resist the mental enslavement of the Darkhold.

Fortunately for the Marvel universe, this all-powerful entity has some weaknesses, including the True Darkhold, Wundagore Mountain, Eldritch magic and his dependency on a living vessel as his host in different dimensions.

6. Atum

“If the giants win… if Olympus falls… then the cosmic axis shifts. And the God-Eater… FEASTS.” – Demogorge

The people of Ancient Egypt worshipped the “King of the Gods”, so he became one of the Egyptian gods. Much like Khonshu in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Moon Knight, Atum could not enter the Earthly plane without an Avatar, so he would pick a champion to do his bidding and be guided by his will. This Champion became known as the Sun King.

Born to kill the first Elder gods, Atum took on a monstrous appearance that became Demogorge. In this form, he would slay the demonised Elder gods and absorb their energy. He managed to kill all of them except Set and Chthon, who managed to escape to their own dimensions.

Atum possesses many superhuman abilities, much like the other gods of earth, but he is significantly stronger than most, given that he was one of the first created gods. He can absorb other gods and their powers, though he will transform into Demogorge if he consumes too many. He is mostly immune to the effects of ageing, making him immortal, and he is capable of flight. Given that he regularly consumes energy, he can manipulate and control it for many purposes, putting him on a level close to Zeus and Odin.

While he has no special abilities, he is a formidable opponent in battle. His greatest weakness is Eternity. Atum’s role in destroying the gods of old has earned him the title of one of the most powerful Marvel gods.

5. Lady Death

“I’m Death you idiot boy. The only thing you’ve ever loved. The only thing in all creation who could possibly love you back.” – Death

Death was born at the same time as the universe and many other cosmic beings. She has no physical form but can appear as such to interact with physical objects. In Marvel comics, she often shows up as a human or human skeleton and rarely speaks, as her presence alone can usually convey the message she wishes to send. She lives in the Realm of Death, which doubles as the home of the Infinity Well, which can answer any question asked.

Thanos fell for her when she appeared to him as a young girl that supposedly went to his school. She often rejected his advanced, then said she would allow him to court her if he proved she was the only one for him. After she revealed her true self to him, he went mad and bombed Titan. Death finally kissed him, but his father made him doubt whether he could actually see her. Thanos continued to court Death for years, though Adam Warlock and Captain Marvel usually opposed those efforts.

She can liberate a soul from its body but usually leaves it to other beings representing the afterlife. If she chooses to ignore a being, they become immortal, or if they have the proper knowledge and succeed in a challenge against Death, they will become immune to actual death.

She possesses the Power Cosmic and can manipulate the matter, space, time, energy, reality or the magic of the entire Marvel universe. However, she usually chooses not to use this power. She takes the form of a dying mortal’s loved one and soothes them in their final moments.

While she is considered a Multiversal threat, Death poses no real threat to the universe as she exists simply to ensure that most living things eventually die. Because Lady Death is a concept and unable to die, there is no real way to kill her. The only person capable of killing one of the most powerful gods in the Marvel universe is the Death of Death, an aspect of the Living Tribunal that determines whether the versions of her in different realities are necessary.

4. Zeus

“Hear me, you who cling to life. You who cower in the ruins of your dreams. Tell your fellows. Tell your masters. The wheel has turned. This is no longer the universe you though you knew. The time of calm is over. The time of fire and lightning has returned. Now is the time of monsters… and nowhere is safe.” – Zeus

Zeus is the king of the Olympian gods and the god of the heavens. He was worshipped by the humans of Ancient Greece and the Roman Empire, who renamed him Jupiter. He was the youngest child born of Kronos and Rhea and grew to eventually overthrow his father, who overthrew his father before him.

He married his sister Hera and sired many children from her and through the affairs of many other women, including Ares (the god of war who tried to overthrow him), Aphrodite and Hephaestus. His demigod son Hercules would become the Champion of Earth until he eventually ascended to godhood.

Zeus chose to stop interfering in human affairs shortly after they stopped recognising the Olympians as gods, and for a time, he disappeared. However, he returned when he heard that Aphrodite had returned to Earth against his wishes and had to release Loki after his daughter won her right to remain on the planet.

As Skyfather of the Olympian gods, he was vastly superior to most of his race and managed to defeat the Hulk and Galactus.

Zeus is an immortal who can manipulate magic, surpassing the abilities of many Olympian gods. He can use these powers to change his shape, fly, cast spells, generate and manipulate electricity (much like Thor, the Norse god of thunder) and communicate with every species of creatures in the universe.

All this, combined with his incredible combat skills, make him one of the most powerful gods in the Marvel universe.

3. Dormammu

“Know me – for I am Dormammu! He who comes from the outer dark! He who has waited eternities to possess your frail universe! Look upon my visage and know Fear! Hear my words in your soul and feel it crumble! I scream blood and murder at your weak stars! And my screams are the armies of Hell! – Dormammu

Exiled from his home dimension alongside his sister Umar, the twins explored other dimensions, trying to find a home, collecting matter from each to give themselves a form. Finally, they arrived in the Dark Dimension and quickly became the rulers of it through trickery.

Dormammu waged war against several extradimensional rulers while forming alliances with the Asgardians and Eternity. When Dormammu came in possession of the Evil Eye, he almost crushed the Marvel universe trying to merge it with the Dark Dimension, and it became clear that he was a threat to entire realities.

While the Eye of Agamotto and the Staff of One were both used against Dormammu, he was never defeated and instead continues to exist in the Dark Dimension, bidding his time until he can strike again. He became the sole ruler of the Dark Dimension after his sister went mad.

Dormammu is one of the most powerful Marvel gods, capable of astral projection, flight, elemental control, inter-dimensional teleportation and even time travel. He is an immortal genius, weak to very little in his own dimension. However, he is weakened when he steps outside of the Dark Dimension, and his overconfidence has proven to be his downfall on several occasions.

2. The Living Tribunal

“No, he’s not a God. He’s just the biggest kid in all the playgrounds. And if he knows the principal, he’s not exactly chatty about it.” – Mephisto

He is a representative of the One Above All, the only entity that stands above the Living Tribunal and the personification of multiversal law. He has existed as long as the multiverse and ensures that balance is maintained throughout, keeping one universe from gaining more power than another.

His three faces represent Equity, Vengeance and Necessity, and for a matter to be resolved or for him to intervene, all three heads must agree. He has encountered many creatures, including Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange, The Beyonder and Phoenix.

Adam Warlock replaced the Living Tribunal after Iron Man, and Uatu found him dead on the Moon.

He is nigh-omnipotent, existing across the universe. The Tribunal can nullify the Infinity Gauntlet, overpower every cosmic being simultaneously and is generally considered one of the most powerful Marvel gods.

1. The One Above All

“I am the One Above All. I see through many eyes. I build with many hands. They are themselves, but they are also me. I am all-powerful. My only weapon is love. The mystery intrigues me.” – One Above All

Since he is essentially God in the Marvel universe, the One Above All is the ultimate source of life. He is the creator behind the multiverse and everything that exists within it. Characters rarely see the One Above All as he prefers to watch life play out through his many eyes, though he has interacted with a few directly in disguise. For example, he guided Beta Ray Bill and comforted Spider-Man when he thought Aunt May would die and had lost faith in humanity.

He is the supreme leader of the Multiverse, and while he usually chooses not to interfere with his creations’ lives, he tries to guide them out of their darkness. He is omnipotent, omnipresent, omniscient and more powerful than any of the Marvel universe’s cosmic powers and abstract entities.

He has occasionally been portrayed as Jack Kirby.

His two weaknesses are multiversal imbalance and duality.

Of all the most powerful gods in the Marvel universe, who is your favourite?

Featured image by John Aslarona (@johnaslarona).