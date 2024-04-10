The hero for fun, Saitama, also known as the Caped Baldy, has been widely considered one of the most popular anime characters of all time. And just like his fame, Saitama is also possibly the strongest anime character to date, or is he? As a character, Saitama comes off as rather comedic and sarcastic. Even when it comes to fighting, Saitama just doesn’t get to show off his true strength very often. He boasts an insane amount of strength, speed, and resilience. However, to better understand Saitama’s power level, we must compare him to some other notable anime characters.

1. Gon Freecss

While it is quite obvious that Gon simply does not stand a chance against Saitama, the main factor here is that the fight would still be commendable. And since Hunter X Hunter is one of the greatest Shonen anime of all time, it would be a shame not to compare the two characters and their fighting skills in general.

However, despite Gon being an extremely powerful and strong foe, his power level simply does not scale up to what Saitama is capable of. Gon’s confidence in his skills and overall combat experience will give him the edge… but only for a few seconds.

2. Alucard

The infamous Count Dracula himself, Alucard, is an immortal being with a huge arsenal of abilities and lethal weapons. While Saitama might possess more strength than Alucard, immortality simply makes it all pointless.

Considering Alucard’s endurance and immortality, he could prove quite difficult to deal with. Therefore, the higher power level would still go to Saitama, and for good reason. For starters, what good is immortality if Saitama just obliterates the other person to nothingness (which is the probable outcome of this duel)?

3. All-Might

The man once feared by the entire villain world, All-Might, is someone who completely changed the world and saved it. Not to mention, the One-For-All is also probably the only power that comes close to what Saitama is capable of. Both characters use inhuman strength to perform several feats. From jumping instead of flying to using wind pressure by just the strength of their punch, these characters are on a whole other level.

Although the power levels for All-Might and Saitama might still be notable differences, both come quite close to defeating each other. Not to mention, One-For-All only gets stronger after being passed to the next recipient.

So, if not All-Might, then Deku might be the one taking him down. Who knows, right?!

4. Naruto

The world of shinobis and Naruto are anomalies in this list. This is because Naruto does not solely rely on brute strength. It uses different techniques and abilities that affect the enemy in a unique and distinct manner. The ‘jutsus’ used by Naruto can range from simply transforming into a female character to becoming a large demon fox that can destroy mountains with just one attack.

Saitama would have a tough time getting used to what Naruto can do. For instance, if an illusion is cast on Saitama, it would be rather difficult to determine if Saitama could snap out of it. Therefore, in our humble opinion, the power level would rather favour Saitama.

Additionally, Naruto also obtains the powers that somewhat make him a God.

Saitama’s Power Level

Firstly, it must be understood that Saitama is not omnipotent or infinitely strong. Although it is true that he has probably never shown the true extent of his power, there are theories that suggest that he is 100x the Collapsing Star Roaring Cannon. Of course, there are other theories that suggest his power level would be around 2,763,900,000. Again, other theories suggest that, in order to be able to cut the atmosphere with one punch, Saitama’s power level is probably in Frieza’s advanced forms tier. Will we ever know?

What do you think? What would Saitama’s power level be? How strong is he?