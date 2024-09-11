The platform that ushered in the streaming revolution has delivered some of the most memorable characters of the last decade. Love it or hate it, Netflix’s cultural influence extends beyond the confines of its diverse catalogue. From touching dramas to modern animated classics, the platform has it all. Some of the streaming platform’s more iconic characters outlive the popularity of the shows that saw them come to life. In this list, we’ll go over ten of the greatest characters we’ve seen on Netflix TV shows!

10. Ruth Langmore (Ozark)

Die-hard fans of Breaking Bad might see Netflix’s Ozark as a pale imitation of Vince Gilligan’s magnum opus. The truth, however, is that Ozark offers a refreshing take on a similar premise, with characters that thread the thin line between heroes, and utterly irredeemable criminals. Ruth definitely leans heavily towards the latter.

Marty Bird’s ace partner in crime grows through the series until she eventually becomes one of the most feared and respected criminal masterminds in the Ozarks. Still, she proves she’s more than just a crook, showing that, more than anything, Ruth is a family girl – and easily the finest of the Langmores.

9. Frank Underwood (House of Cards)

Controversial in and out of the show, Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood is the type of character fans love to hate. This Democrat Secretary of State will stop at nothing to achieve the top of the food chain. Unfortunately for fans, Spacey’s turbulent private life drew Frank’s career to a sudden halt.

The fact that House of Cards crumbled as soon as Frank was out of the picture is a testament to how instrumental he was for the series’ success. Without Frank, there was no more House of Cards.

8. Berlin (Money Heist)

One of the great things about Netflix is that it offers viewers a chance to discover TV shows from foreign countries that would normally fly under the radar. When Netflix acquired Money Heist and turned it into a worldwide sensation, viewers immediately connected with the crooked Berlin.

Easily the most charismatic robber you’ll ever meet, Berlin charmed everyone in the room with his flair for theatrics and his twisted sense of humor. His sudden departure from the show was most likely a miscalculation – one that the showrunners quickly corrected by giving him his own show.

7. Geralt of Rivia (Played by Henry Cavill, The Witcher)

Even fans of Man of Steel were cautiously optimistic when Netflix announced they were working on a live-action adaptation of The Witcher. For many, Doug Cockle was the only real Geralt of Rivia thanks to the massive success of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Fortunately, Henry Cavill nailed the part on every level.

Netflix’s Geralt does enough to differentiate himself from the game’s laconic monster hunter. Even if the show didn’t always live up to the standards of the game or the books, Cavill’s take on Geralt was always a blast to see. It’s a shame he had to leave the show, effectively sentencing The Witcher to the same fate as House of Cards.

6. Joe Goldberg (You)

If you thought that Dexter was a charming killer, you haven’t met Joe Goldberg. Everything about You‘s Joe should be creepy enough to turn the character into one of the most unlikable ones in all of television history – and yet, Penn Badgley’s enchanting performance makes you forget about all the creepiness in a heartbeat.

Joe’s inner monologues and frequent delusions make him one of the greatest characters in Netflix’s TV show catalogue. Even if you’re not a fan of this type of drama series, seeing Joe’s slippery descent into madness is more than worth the watch, especially if you’re a fan of shows like Hannibal.

5. Matt Murdock (Daredevil)

Before Disney+ entered the scene, Marvel released some of its finest shows on Netflix. Daredevil is the perfect example of just how cool Marvel shows can be, given enough care and love for the source material. Charlie Cox gave us the best version of Matt Murdock, the blind vigilante who loves fighting in hallways.

The series focuses on the acrobatic exploits of Murdock’s alter ego while developing him into a nuanced character with a strong sense of justice. This same Murdock is now back in She-Hulk, with his own Disney+ show following – and only time will tell if he lives up to his Netflix days.

4. Wednesday Addams (Wednesday)

Netflix didn’t come up with Wednesday’s character, but it’s safe to say that Jenna Ortega’s take on the character sparked a cultural revolution that reignited the love for all things Tim Burton. Wednesday became one of the platform’s most successful releases, and before you knew it, everyone was doing the Wednesday dance on TikTok.

Ortega plays an older version of the Wednesday we all knew from her Addams Family days. Along with a colorful (as colorful as Tim Burton usually is) cast of curious characters, Wednesday became a pop culture idol in no time.

3. Queen Elizabeth II (The Crown)

The Crown is perhaps one of the most effective dramas available on Netflix. The series shows the secret struggles of the British royal family, particularly focusing on the life of Queen Elizabeth II, from her youth to her final moments. The Crown offers a surprisingly touching look into the life of a seemingly privileged family – and how the constant scrutiny affects their private lives.

Throughout the series, three brilliant actresses played the role of Queen Elizabeth II. Claire Foy played the youngest, with Olivia Colman navigating crucial parts of the Queen’s adult life, including the tragedy of Princess Diana. For the final seasons, Imelda Staunton took the lead. Each actress brought something new to the table, ultimately delivering one of the finest period dramas and generational sagas ever put on a TV show.

2. Eleven (Stranger Things)

Netflix’s timeline can be divided into two periods: before and after Stranger Things. The series reimagined what the platform could be, featuring a story that gripped you immediately. Stranger Things was unlike any other show ever produced for a streaming platform.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven brought an eerie air of mystery to the series. The telekinetic girl plays a pivotal role in every season of the show. As the kids grow older, we’ve seen Eleven gaining more control over her powers. At the same time, we’ve seen her relationship with Mike grow over four epic seasons. That’s the kind of character development you can only get on TV.

1. BoJack F. Horseman (BoJack Horseman)

Who would have thought that an animated cartoon horse would be one of the most emotionally complex characters Netflix has ever developed? This self-loathing Hollywood has-been deals with a world that no longer respects him – and probably never did – while indulging in all sorts of excesses and destroying people along the way.

BoJack Horseman is easily one of the most mature shows on the platform. While the humor offers a good distraction from all the doom and gloom, the animated series deals with complex emotional subjects that live-action shows usually avoid. BoJack is a living cautionary tale and a lesson that proves that, sometimes, there really isn’t a way to fix some things. And that’s okay.

