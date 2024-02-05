Summary:

Mads Mikkelsen is hopeful for the return of the TV show Hannibal, in which he played the notorious villain Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

No information has been leaked about whether Hannibal is back in development, but Mikkelsen and the rest of the cast and crew are hopeful and waiting to see if the series can find a new "home."

Mikkelsen believes it's only a matter of time before Hannibal returns to the screen because "we're not getting any younger."

Over a decade ago, Mads Mikkelsen started his appearance alongside Hugh Dancy in what became known as one of the most notorious villains of his career, Dr Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal. Fans were heartbroken when the three-season, 39-episode exploration into the mind of a cannibal psychiatrist came to an end. Nine years later, Mikkelsen is ready for Hannibal to return to our screens, and he says it’s only a matter of time.

Hannibal

Hannibal is a unique TV show that portrays the renowned Hannibal Lecter as a sophisticated psychiatrist working with a patient, young FBI criminal profiler Will Graham, who has an uncanny ability to sympathise with serial killers. His skills help him catch the killers that the FBI is chasing, but they also weigh heavily on his psyche.

While chasing killers with the other agents, Will is oblivious to the fact that his psychiatrist is one as well, a psychopath who can fit into society seamlessly and is playing his own little game of cat and mouse with his brilliant young patient.

Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen star alongside Aaron Abrams, Caroline Dhavernas, Gillian Anderson, Hettienne Park, Kacey Rhol, Lara Jean Chorostecki, Laurence Fishburne, Raúl Esparza, and Scott Thompson under the watchful gaze of writer and creator Bryan Fuller to spin a terrifying psychologically thrilling tale.

RELATED: The Chilling True Story About The Real Life Hannibal Lecter

When Will Hannibal Return?

The short answer is that no one knows. No information has leaked about whether Hannibal is back in development. Still, Mads Mikkelsen has been open about telling people he is hopeful. In a quick interview on the red carpet with Deadline, he mentioned that the rest of the cast and crew are hopeful and waiting to see if the series can find a new “home. ” This and time seem to be the only factors in the way of the brilliant killer’s return.

In a lengthy interview with Business Insider about his latest projects like Bryan Fuller’s Dust Bunny and The Promised Land, Mikkelsen shared some interesting titbits about Hannibal and a possible return for the franchise in the future. Not only is the role of Hannibal one of the only ones he has played in the last 25 years that he would love to reprise, but after getting “a little whiff of the old times,” working with Fuller on Dust Bunny, Mikkelsen is sure that everyone, even Bryan, “all want to go back.”

Discussing his hopes with the interviewer, Mikkelsen shared that he believes it’s only a matter of time before we see him back on screen in the terrifying role of Hannibal Lector because “It’s got to happen eventually, sooner rather than later, because we’re not getting any younger.”

When asked about what ideas Mads Mikkelsen has about where his favourite villain is now and where the story might pick up from, he simply stated that he couldn’t reveal any details or plans “in case we do start” because Bryan Fuller seems to still be brimming with ideas for the show. A cryptic answer like that seems to me like something could be in the works, don’t you agree?

RELATED: Hannibal Season 4: Will Netflix Revive The Series?

What Fans Want To See From Hannibal Next

With the cast and crew practically ready to go and almost a decade since the series was cancelled in 2015, where could Hannibal go from there?

The simple answer is to pick up where the series left off, but that might be a little difficult, considering the series was cancelled nine years ago. Another likely option is seeing where Hannibal Lecter has ended up after all this time and a deep dive into the lives that his “psychiatry” might have affected since Will Graham. Either way, we want to see the series continuing, and it would only be possible to do so with Mads Mikkelsen standing in the titular role.