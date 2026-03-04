Is Paul Thomas Anderson actually making a sequel? That idea alone might make film purists spit out their coffee. Afterall, the director who built a reputation on standalone stories like Boogie Nights and There Will Be Blood has pretty much written off the idea of ever doing a sequel film. Heck, he even brushed off talk of a Boogie Nights follow-up in the past. Yet here we are in 2026, and Teyana Taylor keeps knocking on his door with One Battle After Another sequel talk, which he apparently hasn’t completely shut down… yet.

Taylor, who has earned an Oscar nomination for playing Perfidia in Anderson’s One Battle After Another, wants to do another one. And it’s not too hard to see why. The film has been raking in plenty of trophies during awards season. And now that the film has picked up the Zanuck Award at the 37th annual PGA Awards in Los Angeles, everyone has high hopes for an Oscar win, especially since that category often lines up with the Academy’s Best Picture winner. Seventeen of the past 22 winners went on to claim the Oscar.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

With all that momentum, Teyana Taylor believes she has unfinished business for her character. And rightfully so. She told IndieWire that she’s already pushing Anderson for more story. “[I tell Paul] “we need to see what Perfidia did in those 16 years.” But Perfidia and Willa need some scenes together. When Willa walked out the door in that last scene, I said, “Where’s she really going? Is she going to free Deandra? Is she going to find her mommy?” I love that it’s still hopeful, and it’s room for a little part two in there somewhere.”

You can picture the conversation. Taylor tossing ideas across the table while Anderson quietly considers them. “The conversations are very, very real,” she insists. “I want to give everybody confirmation that I am currently begging PTA to give us that. I’m begging him to give us that.”

So, how close are we to One Battle After Another Part Two? Not close. At least not publicly. Taylor wants it, but Anderson hasn’t said yes. But the door seems open.

But history says not to expect a One Battle After Another sequel. Anderson’s films generally arrive, say what they need to say, and move on. Yet Taylor’s curiosity about Perfidia’s missing sixteen years feels like a thread worth pulling.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

If Anderson ever decides to tug on it, don’t act surprised if the title ends up being something ridiculous like One Battle After Another After Another. Even the most stubborn directors can change their minds. Sometimes all it takes is one very persistent actor.

