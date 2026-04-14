When we think of 2011, we immediately remember a time when Marvel wasn’t quite there yet, but we still saw the box office dominated by some true heavy-hitters. Harry Potter, Transformers, and even Pirates of the Caribbean had popular releases in 2011, effectively smothering smaller films in theaters.

That’s why movies like Take Shelter barely recovered their production costs, despite being celebrated by critics and audiences alike. Starring Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain at the top of their game, this psychological thriller barely made a dent at the box office, but it more than deserves the attention of any movie buff.

Take Shelter Plot Breakdown: A Man Haunted by Apocalyptic Visions

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Take Shelter focuses on Curtis LaForche, an Ohioan family man who suddenly starts having what he believes are prophetic dreams about an apocalyptic storm. His nightmares turn increasingly disturbing, making him turn against his family and co-workers, his grip on reality crumbling away night after night.

Directed by Jeff Nichols, the movie toys with your expectations and your idea of the kind of man that Curtis really is. You start believing in his prophecies, but as his behavior turns more and more erratic – and dangerous – you start to notice that Curtis might actually be the villain in this story.

Building the Storm Shelter: Fear, Obsession, and Isolation Explained

Drifting away from everyone in his life, Curtis begins improving the storm shelter in his backyard. He spends every last bit of cash he has upgrading the refuge. The dreams about the storm (with rain that looks like “fresh motor oil”) force him to create a modern-day ark – one where only he and his family could find salvation.

A story like Take Shelter’s requires someone who can deliver that uneasy feeling of a man losing his marbles, but also that maybe, just maybe, could actually be right. Shannon is that man. Jeff Nichols does an amazing job directing him in this film, and Jessica Chastain also delivers a scene-stealing performance in a movie that came out before The Help turned her into a Hollywood legend.

As the story moves forward, and Curtis begins to accept that his actions are tearing his family apart and alienating him from society, Take Shelter reels you into a sense of eerie comfort. And before you know it, it’s already too late.

Take Shelter Ending Explained: A Devastating Twist That Changes Everything

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

The ending of Take Shelter is cruel, relentless, and leaves you with a sinking feeling (pun very much intended) that just won’t go away. Beware of spoilers in the next paragraph, as we unwrap what happens in the very last minutes of Take Shelter.

Finally embracing the truth and reunited with his family – miles away from his beloved shelter – Curtis enjoys a quiet day on the beach with his daughter and his wife. Then, in the distance, storm clouds coalesce, and yellow rain starts to pour down. Curtis was right, but that’s meaningless now. The family stands together as a massive tsunami appears on the beach, the final scene showing the three people accepting that there’s nothing to be done.

It’s a crushing ending, the kind that sticks with you. Take Shelter isn’t what most people would call a “horror movie,” and yet, it delivers one of the most haunting finales of any film. Definitely give this one a watch if you’re in the mood for an acting masterclass courtesy of Shannon and Chastain. As long as you don’t mind depressing endings, Take Shelter is a beautiful tale of biblical proportions.

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