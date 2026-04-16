Theo Rossi’s face is one that many will instantly recognize. He’s shown up in shows like Sons of Anarchy and The Penguin, but also films like Emily the Criminal, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, and Lowriders. And now he’s headlining Come With Me (backed by A Mind’s Eye, EverBright Pictures, DreamSyndicate, and Michael Bruce Pictures), a crime feature film by award-winning director Aaron Harvey (The Neighbor, Into the Ashes). And if the first look trailer is anything to go by, this could be an intense thriller that finally shows off his acting chops.

“Come With Me is a film that I’ve been wanting to make since starting my filmmaking journey,” explains writer/director Aaron Harvey, who reveals that he’s been sitting on the idea for years now. “The film deals heavily with themes of perception and paranoia, specifically what we ingest and choose to bring into our minds, and how that shapes both our personal realities and our view of the world around us – yet all couched within a thrilling narrative. Hopefully we’ve crafted that uniquely enough, and are able to take the audience on that ride through the lens of Theo’s minds-eye.”

Image Credit: EverBright Pictures

The film centers around Simon Ward, played by Rossi, a working-class man whose life is upended after a traumatic home invasion. Added to that, the loss of his best friend and troubles at his job push him over the edge. Meanwhile, he finds validation in a rhetoric-spewing radio host (Ron Perlman) and begins a dark descent into his own mind, trying to rectify all the wrongs in the world.

Think The Punisher meets Taxi Driver. It’s a film built around skewed perception and paranoia.

Image Credit: EverBright Pictures

“With the current climate of the world, this film has the potential to resonate deeply with audiences,” explains Executive Producer Ryan J. Francis, who believes that the release of Come With Me comes at the perfect time. We’ve seen it in the news: a man pushed to the edge by fear, personal loss and media influence. We see it every day now.

Alongside Rossi, the cast in this uneasy world is made up of Ronnie Gene Blevins, Kate French, Chris Mullinax, Michael Sirow, Aaron Quick Nelson, Jay Huguley, and Marion Kerr. Behind the camera, Ben Joyner handles cinematography, James Curd scores, and Jacob Kirby has edited it together.

Come With Me’s world premiere arrives on the closing night of the Beverly Hills Film Festival on April 18, 2026. For now, you can watch the first look teaser below.