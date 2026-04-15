Ballistic‘s premise grabs the viewer by the throat. A mother spirals after discovering the factory she works at manufactured the bullet that killed her son, who was stationed in Afghanistan. It makes you wonder: Even if she didn’t pull the trigger, how complicit was she in her son’s death? Chad Faust’s Ballistic never really answers this, as it wanders around on the outskirts of a political minefield but proves too afraid to venture further into it to confront the hard questions.

Lena Headey portrays Nance, a mother who experiences the worst possible news after she finds out that her son, Jesse (Jordan Kronis), died after being shot during military duty. It’s even more tragic considering that Jesse’s wife is pregnant with their first child. Nance’s bad news doesn’t stop there, as a ballistics diagnosis shows that Jesse was shot by a bullet made in the factory where Nance works. In other words, someone sold American ammunition to the Taliban, who used it to kill a soldier serving his country.

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Headey understands the gravity of the performance required, stretching her emotions to the limit as Nance. It’s obvious that this character experiences pain and suffers in the aftermath of knowing she played an inadvertent role in her son’s death. Nance isn’t always going to behave rationally in Ballistic, as she seeks justice and revenge for what happened to Jesse, but the reality is that it might never come down the road she chooses to travel. As a matter of fact, without Headey’s raw performance, the movie would crumble because its other elements never match the strength of her acting.

The issue here is that war triggers numerous opinions. In 2026, we still have way too many people who believe it’s justified to send young people out to another country to fight battles created by out-of-touch world leaders who will never set foot on a battlefield themselves. They often die for a cause that nobody ever truly understands. What’s worse is that war is a profitable business, as the selling of weapons and ammunition – both illegal and legal – is worth a fortune.

Ballistic touches upon how people either go to war or work for corporations that fund the wars, effectively making everyone complicit in what goes down – including those who manufacture ammo and then sell it to the other opposing nations. The way in which people justify this is to deflect and place the blame on an “enemy” for the reason that life is this way, hence the need to carry on fighting wars on the perceived basis of superior morality.

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Okay, but the average person with a brain should know this already. Then what? Well, Ballistic chooses not to say anything further – only giving a depressing shrug that nothing will change. Nance’s quest for vengeance ends in nothing, as the story concludes with no one paying for what happened – except Jesse’s family, who pay the ultimate price of losing a son, husband, and father.

One could argue that Faust’s story keeps it real, as issues such as these are likely to go unpunished and continue to destroy society. However, a film offers the opportunity to empower and educate the audience on what they can do. Instead, Ballistic toes the line, afraid of having a loud opinion and upsetting the pro-war crowds.

Image Credit: Brainstorm Media

Considering the perilous nature of the world and all the real-life wars taking place, it’s now more important than ever that people use art to speak up and voice their thoughts. If not, it just becomes a case of pointing out the obvious. Unfortunately, that’s all that Ballistic is. Lena Headey’s poignant performance aside, this is a film that sits on the fence and says nothing when it matters the most.

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