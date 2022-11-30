It’s no secret that Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder was a little bit of a hit-and-miss regarding how silly the movie turned out to be. Some Marvel fans are starting to think the writers themselves are quietly striking out about how they feel the studio is destroying the film industry.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder came out in July this year and was immediately met with mixed reviews. It is well-known that the film was one of the funnier to be made by Marvel Studios, following on the humorous heels of Thor: Ragnarok, which was well-loved by the audience. However, when Love and Thunder hit cinemas, audience members felt that the movie was more silly than funny, making a mockery of the franchise.

The film’s main plot was that Gorr, the God Butcher wanted to kill all of the gods from all different pantheons, not just the Norse gods. Thor sets out on a mission to stop him, as he has kidnapped all of New Asgard’s children. Thor figures out that to stop Gorr, he needs the power of Zeus’s lightning bolt and travels to the realm of the gods to ask for his help. When he is there, instead of helping them, Zeus does a lightning display and says that none of the gods will help him in his quest to defeat Gorr. Thor attacks Zeus (thinking he has killed him, but he survives) and takes his weapon to go and defeat Gorr at the Gates of Eternity.

Many Marvel fans had questions when the movie came out and proved to be more of a disappointment than an enjoyable film. One of the more common questions was, “How can the competent, intelligent director Taika Waititi make something like Thor: Love and Thunder?” A few responses made sense, like they may have been nearing a very stringent deadline or that the studio may have been meddling with the creative process.

A Reddit user Nal_Nation suggests that Thor: Love and Thunder was actually commentary from Taika Waititi and the other writers on the direction of Marvel Studios and how they are ruining the superhero genre and the film industry. In the post, they mention how certain elements stood out as metaphors for criticism of the studio.

The first thing that was brought to light was how Thor points out that “Zeus is famous for his light shows.” This is considered a metaphor for the studio, the genre of movies, and blockbusters. It criticises how they are designed to dazzle the audience with lights and special effects without any substance and that the heroes we look to turn out to be cowards in the face of any real threat.

Gorr, the God Killer, is thought to be a representation of all of the aspects of audiences and writers: the people who want to make art by killing the gods, bringing all these substance-less superheroes back down to earth. This is supported by the visual effects used when we got to view the Shadow Realm, Gorr’s base of operations. The Shadow Realm was much more visually creative than the rest of the movie, devoid of all the colour and silliness that permeated the rest of the film.

While Gorr has the children kidnapped in the Shadow Realm, he decapitates a shadow monster in front of the children while they are retelling the story of Infinity War, reassuring them that Thor would come and save them. When horrified by his actions, he asks them why they are so scared of what he has done when they are so happy about Thor decapitating Thanos. It’s suggested that this is a commentary on how Marvel’s light-heartedness is clashing with the severe aspects of the stories they are telling and turns it into something silly.

The post also suggested that Thor represents fans trying to remain supportive of Marvel and give them the benefit of the doubt. Thor looks to Zeus as a hero until he strips him nude for all to see, tries to humiliate him, and denies his request to save the rest of the gods from the threat of Gorr. Thor ends up killing Zeus with his weapon after losing faith in him, possibly a metaphor for how audience members need to remember that they have all the power and that if they don’t like the way that Marvel is going, all they need to do is use their movies against them. Gorr is another example of this, having once believed in the gods until they proved that they were apathetic gluttons who didn’t care about the mortal world.

Another suggestion was that Taika Waititi made Thor: Love and Thunder intentionally grating for a reason, insulting viewers for allowing Marvel Studios to become what they have, allowing them to make jokes out of our favourite heroes.

It was also a reminder that creators and writers must return to what they love rather than just chasing what the industry is turning into. At the movie’s conclusion, Thor and Gorr have the opportunity for confrontation in the Gates of Eternity but instead choose to spend the last few moments with those they love. People need to get back to what matters.

Even the mid-credits scene was the most blatant commentary on the studio, as Zeus sends his son Hercules to kill Thor, asking, “When did we gods become a joke?” It’s suggested that this is a direct comment on how all Marvel movies get forgotten when their newer projects bulldoze over the previous ones.

Is Taika Waititi using Thor: Love and Thunder to criticise Marvel and intentionally ticking off their fans to bring about the end of the MCU a little sooner than they were planning? Highly unlikely. The movie seems to be an almost intentional parody, calling out everything that has turned into being ridiculous about Marvel these days.

Tell us, do you think Taika Waititi used Thor: Love and Thunder to complain about Marvel?