Pushing to the side everything we’ve generally thought this genre to be about, that is, the typical costumed crusaders, Netflix’s new show, Supacell, presents a fresh (and hopefully refreshing) take on the superhero story. This exciting series explores the discovery and emergence of superhuman abilities within a group of seemingly ordinary Black Londoners, showcasing a new set of heroes, all while sparking comparisons to a well-known comic and movie franchise.

Supacell – A South London Story

As many of us were taught in our homes and schools, honesty is the best policy. When we first watched the trailer for the new Netflix series Supacell (not to be confused with the 2023 disaster movie Supercell), we were excited about the prospect of a show that breathes new life into a genre that has possibly started to get a bit stale over the last few years because it’s been done so much.

Even the creator of the show had this to say in an interview with Games Radar : “I know the superhero genre, 100% that’s been done to death, but Supacell is different – it’s a superpower drama about normal people, real people, not people that are martyrs, not people that are going to save the world, just people that try to save themselves and their families. Just what normal people would do.”

To be fair, the superhero genre isn’t washed. There are still many compelling stories being told, and there are still many to come. Still, seeing the focus placed on South London was enticing, yet, admittedly, we didn’t know much about South London.

So, as one does when needing information, we visited the front page of the internet to learn more about what South London is known for. What better place to get a surface-level, stereotypical view of a person or place than the sprawling community conversations on Reddit? Sure enough, we found a fascinating chat in the r/London subreddit where someone had asked what parts of London are known for in broad strokes. According to u/christianewman, when some people think about the South of London, they think “Urban sprawl but not as affluent [as North London]. Loads of culture and things to do in the more central areas (Brixton, Clapham)… Poor transport links”.

YouGov puts it differently when discussing London stereotypes : “A new survey of Londoners reveals the city’s regional stereotypes: the West is ‘posh’, the East is ‘poor’, the South is ‘rough’ and the North is ‘intellectual’”. So, set against the backdrop of this “rough” part of England’s capital, Supacell tackles some big themes like identity, community, and the weight of responsibility that comes with newfound power. Not new themes, as seen from other superhero stories, but seeing these heroes emerge within such a diverse and often underrepresented community is exciting.

What’s The Show About?

Supacell weaves a high-concept narrative (superheroes) with relatable emotional stakes (relationships within a community). The main character, Michael, played by Tosin Cole, is haunted by visions of a loved one in imminent danger and goes on a quest to save her, all because he wants to change what he’s seen in the future. To be successful in his mission, Michael has to find, unite and protect four other people who also possess superpowers.

Each is a deeply flawed individual grappling with the burdens of their gifts. Some struggle with the psychological toll of their powers, and all they want is to live a normal life. Others aren’t sure if it’s even ethical for them to have this amount of influence in the world. It’s these inner and interpersonal conflicts that make Supacellan intriguing to watch. This brings us to our next point.

Is Supacell A Black X-Men Story?

Tamika Moultrie from Geek Game Tyte has referred to Supacell as the “all-Black X-Men show we’ve been craving” in an article about the upcoming series . Statements like these tend to be read in one of two ways. They can be viewed as a compliment, where the comparison to something already great and beloved is viewed positively. After all, Oscar Wilde said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Others, though, might see it in a negative light, arguing, “Why does every Black achievement have to be given significance based on being compared to something else?” It’s tricky territory, but coming to the main point, can comparisons be made between Netflix’s Supacell and X-Men?

Supacell shares some DNA with the X-Men, featuring a team with extraordinary abilities. However, Supacell takes a more grounded approach. Here, the focus isn’t on mutants fighting for acceptance in a world that fears them. Instead, Supacell dives into the personal struggles of everyday people grappling with unique powers and the heavy responsibility that comes with them.

While many people see the X-Men parallels as the most compelling, the creator of Supacell got his inspiration elsewhere. He cites Misfits and Heroes as the show that got him thinking about these ideas.

He told SFX, “Before the Marvel movies became a thing, Heroes came out and blew everybody away. I felt like, ‘Oh, we’re getting close now to normal people with powers.’ Because when I was a kid, I wished I had powers. Then Misfits came, and that’s, ‘Oh, they have powers, but it’s a bit more comedy.’ We were getting closer with Misfits and Heroes, but it’s not quite how it would be in my world if I got powers. I lived in South London and was like, ‘I need to tell this story. I want to tell that story.’”

A Rapman Production

Supacell was created by British rapper, producer and filmmaker Andrew Onwubolu, simply known as Rapman. For those unfamiliar with his life and work, he’s widely recognized as one of England’s most important rising creative voices, so much so that he received the MBE Order of Chivalry from Queen Elizabeth in 2022. Rapman has paid his dues as a rapper and filmmaker with an impressive résumé of projects that includes a fully-rapped feature-length film (Blue Story) that caught the attention of Roc Nation, getting him a deal. Supacell, though, has the potential to be Rapman’s most significant achievement yet because it represents a bold evolution from his previous works.

While projects like Shiro’s Story received acclaim for their gritty portrayals of London street life, Supacell is quite different because it establishes its superhero story within South London’s Black community.

While comic books and big screen history have shown us Black heroes like Black Panther and even African heroes like Ayo, something about Supacell feels new. Rapman’s focus on a super specific South London experience with Black characters as the central protagonists is something we haven’t seen before. Maybe this isn’t a series with an overt political agenda, but it might prove that entertainment that makes powerful statements isn’t an impossible dream. Hopefully, Netflix’s Supacell will show that we can have both – a thrilling superhero tale that redefines the genre and a story that resonates with a community hungry for relatable heroes.

It’s a win-win for audiences and a potential turning point for the superhero genre. We live in a world where our thinking is often locked in an either-or mentality, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that Supacell reminds us it doesn’t have to be that way.

Supacell comes to Netflix on the 27th of June 2024.

