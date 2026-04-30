Disney Channel in the early 2000s, Christy Carlson Romano will be a very familiar face. She played Ren Stevens alongside Shia LaBeouf in Disney’s Even Stevens, a popular family comedy series that ran for three seasons between 2000 and 2003. When the show eventually ended, Shia went off to Hollywood to create blockbusters like Transformers. But many fans always wondered what happened to Christy Carlson Romano. Well, the good news is that Ren is thriving.

Life After Even Stevens: Fame, Pressure, and Walking Away

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Romano wonders what Ren would be up to in 2025. She’s been honest about it, sometimes painfully so. “I was told that leaving Hollywood right after Even Stevens would ruin my career,” she wrote for Teen Vogue. “In retrospect, it probably did. But in my heart, I was running away from the responsibility of fame and toward a glamorized fantasy of adolescence.” She was 18. Exhausted. Famous. And very lonely at the time.

A Child Star’s Early Hustle Before Disney Fame

What gets missed is how early Romano started in the business. She was just 6 when she first landed a role in Annie. And by 8, she was actually already touring the country with her mom as manager. “I used to stand up and sing at family reunions,” she told Connecticut Style, talking about her hardworking childhood.

Becoming Kim Possible: A Voice That Defined a Generation

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After Even Stevens, Disney came calling again. This time, she would be the voice of Kim, a teenage crime-fighter, on Kim Possible in 2002. “I was very proud of it,” Romano said about her time on the show. “She was very empowered and she was a leader.”

Struggles Behind the Spotlight: Alcohol, Depression, and Identity

Then… just like that… everything slowed down. A lot. And not even college didn’t deliver the normal life she’d imagined. And that’s when alcohol stepped in. Soon, depression followed. “I became a bit harder-edged, binge-drank more at loud nightclubs,” she once wrote. “Imposter syndrome had stiff competition against my self-hatred.”

Reinventing Herself: Writing, YouTube, and Helping Others

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Then Christy Carlson Romano tried to do something else with her life. She began writing a semi-autobiographical novel, Grace’s Turn, in 2006. She also started getting involved with the Actors Fund’s Looking Ahead program to help young performers adjust to real life. And in the midst of that, also creating her own YouTube space because, as she put it, “there’s no red tape to cut through.” In 2019, she launched Christy’s Kitchen Throwback, cooking with fellow ’90s and 2000s stars.

While she was doing all this, she also started a family. She met Brendan Rooney in a screenwriting class. They now have two daughters, Isabella and Sophia. Pregnancy changed how she saw her body after years of disordered eating and insecurity. “I had an appetite for the first time in my life,” she said.

Christy Carlson Romano in 2025: Controversy, Survival, and Comeback

Now in 2025, Romano is making headlines again. For many reasons. Firstly, for experimenting with AI-generated images on social media. She received a ton of backlash. She quickly pulled the posts. Then came something far more serious. In February 2024, she was accidentally shot in the face while clay pigeon shooting in Texas. She survived but was badly injured.

Romano is 40 now. She looks great, sure, but that’s not the story. The story is that she’s still here, still creating, still learning in public, as she’s always done. And if Disney ever does revive Even Stevens, she already knows where Ren would be. She’d be an older and wiser parent, probably still being harassed by the rest of the Stevens family.

Cadet Kelly Sequel Buzz: Hilary Duff and Romano Tease Fans

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Recently, Hilary Duff joked about the “lesbian love story” hidden in Cadet Kelly. Romano also took to Instagram and asked Duff, “When we filming?” It seems like both actresses are on board with the idea. “I’ve always been down for THAT Cadet Kelly sequel,” Romano said in a reply.

The 2002 Disney Channel Original Movie starred both actresses – Duff as Kelly Collins and Romano as the rule-loving Jennifer Stone. Apparently, some fans felt this was a queer-coded story. On the Magical Rewind podcast, Romano called a sequel a “fun little thing,” praised Duff as a “gay icon”. So it could actually happen, right?

Her New Memoir Once Upon a Trainwreck

Now, at 42, Christy Carlson Romano has announced her memoir, titled Once Upon a Trainwreck: The Rise and Fall of a Child Star, which will arrive later this year (on October 6). The book took her two long years to write and forced her to revisit her past. “It’s risky. It’s honest,” she admitted. But she’s dedicated this book to her daughters, and, of course, anyone who grew up watching her.

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