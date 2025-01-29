Most fans will probably remember 47-year-old actor Tom Welling as the wholesome, well-mannered Clark Kent, raised on a farm in Smallville, Kansas. After a decade of saving the city from meteor freaks on Smallville (which aired from 2001 to 2011), Welling has found himself in a situation that Superman would probably frown upon. According to TMZ, the actor (who is also known for his roles in Lucifer, Cheaper by the Dozen, Draft Day, and The Fog) was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in the early hours of January 26, 2025, in Yreka, California.

Smallville Stars and Their Legal Troubles

Smallville has never been without its share of drama, both on and off-screen. In 2010, Sam Jones III (who played Clark’s best friend, Pete Ross) was convicted of conspiracy to possess illegal drugs with intent to distribute. Allison Mack, who played Chloe Sullivan, pleaded guilty for her involvement in the NXIVM sex-trafficking case . Now, unfortunately, Tom Welling—the man who brought a young Clark Kent to life—has been added to the list of Smallville actors with legal troubles.

RELATED: “I’m Not Sure If He Likes Me” – Tom Welling On Brandon Routh

Why Was Tom Welling Arrested?

Image Credit: TMZ

According to police records obtained by TMZ, Welling’s blood alcohol level was at or above 0.08%, the legal limit in California. Officers from the Yreka Police Department took him into custody just after midnight, and he was booked into the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office around 2 a.m. He was later released without bail and is set to appear in court on March 11.

Interestingly, just hours before his arrest, Welling was on Instagram celebrating his wife Jessica Rose Lee’s birthday, sharing a heartfelt tribute and calling her their family’s “angel”. Together since 2014, the couple live on a ranch in Northern California with their two sons, Thomson and Rocklin.

Although Welling hasn’t appeared in many films or TV shows lately (only Mafia Wars in 2024), he co-hosts Talk Ville, a Smallville rewatch podcast, alongside former Lex Luthor himself, Michael Rosenbaum. He is also actively involved with the Superman and Smallville fandom, posting regularly on social media and appearing at various con events across the world.

RELATED: Tom Welling Thought He Lost His Smallville Role To Jensen Ackles

Has Tom Welling Spoken Out About His Arrest?

So far, Welling has not publicly addressed the arrest. Given his openness in interviews and on Talk Ville, it wouldn’t be surprising if he eventually speaks out about the incident.

In the meantime, someone might want to remind him that Clark Kent—reporter, superhero, and all-around role model—probably wouldn’t fly while under the influence.

RELATED: The Thing That Sets Tom Welling’s Superman Apart From The Rest

Source: TMZ