In its first two seasons, Apple TV’s Silo valued slow-burn storytelling over pulsating moments – to its own detriment at times. However, Season 3 picks up the pace, as the mystery of why 10,000 people are living inside an underground bunker unravels itself. Yes, the puzzle box finally comes unstuck here!

Silo splinters into two timelines this season: The Before Times is set in the past, where Congressman Daniel Keene (played by Ashley Zukerman) and reporter Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) are pulled into their own mystery that leads to the origin story of the Silos. Then there’s the current timeline, in which Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) deals with the aftermath of the fiery events of the Season 2 finale.

Image Credit: Apple TV

A lot happens in Silo Season 3, so in the interest of avoiding spoilers, let’s only touch upon what’s covered in the trailer or already freely available online. Juliette survives the incinerator incident, but she experiences memory loss. It’s perhaps the worst time for it to happen since she’s still the first person to leave the Silo and survive, so everybody wants answers from her about what’s out there and if it’s safe to go out. At the same time, Camille Sims (Alexandria Riley) manipulates the situation to preserve the Overseer’s demands and restore order to the Silo that’s on the verge of rebellion.

The Before Times part of the story doesn’t only tease the details, though; it actually reveals why the Silos were created. Plus, there are a few other shocking developments that will change the way audiences view the show and certain characters’ behavior. The last episode (“Troy”) is a particularly brutal one that’s sure to get the fanbase talking about it.

What Silo Season 3 does well is add even more depth and complexity to its characters. The show has always been about the themes of control and authority, grappling with the divide between those who want to maintain the status quo and those who question it. Now, it digs a little deeper, showcasing what happens when those who are being manipulated realize it. Suddenly, the people whom you once saw as villains switch allegiances, and everybody questions who the real Big Bad of the story is.

Image Credit: Apple TV

As in previous seasons, Rebecca Ferguson continues to be the standout star of Silo. Juliette’s memory loss plays a big part in this season’s storyline, but it’s fascinating to see Juliette go toe-to-toe with Alexandria Riley’s equally headstrong Camille Sims here. While viewers will naturally choose a side here, Camille is only doing what she thinks is right for the future of her family. Her methods are questionable, but there’s a lot to unpack here as the story progresses and Camille’s relationship with everybody, including her husband Robert (Common), evolves.

The addition of Daniel Keene and Helen Drew to the cast creates an all-new dynamic in Silo. At times, it almost feels like you’re watching two different series, but it works in the context of the story being told. Both Ashley Zukerman and Jessica Henwick dominate their corner of the timeline, though there’s a looming sense of dread and sadness in their arc since everybody knows what the future holds.

This is the penultimate season of Silo, and it’s arguably the best yet. Whereas the show dragged before, each episode pushes the story forward in a positive – rather than sideways – direction. As soon as the final episode airs, the only question is: how long until the fourth season arrives? And that’s the true mark of a show doing its job right.

Silo Season 3 airs on Apple TV from July 3, 2026.