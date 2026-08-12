Three decades after Wings ended (on May 21, 1997), Steven Weber, the actor who played pilot Brian Hackett, says he’s totally game for a reboot of the popular ’90s show. Talking to ReMIND magazine following his panel at Flashback Weekend Chicago, Weber said, “Of course, of course, yeah, it’s work, and it’d be fun.” But there’s one huge problem standing in the way: there seems to be zero talk about a Wings reboot or continuation.

“It would take somebody with connections to the industry that really cares about it and sees money in it because that’s all they care about now,” Weber told ReMIND. “But of course I’d be interested, but I wouldn’t know who to talk to about it.”

That’s a pretty honest admission by the star, who spent eight seasons on the NBC sitcom, which ran from 1990 to 1997 across 172 episodes.

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And while he’s really keen to return to Nantucket, Weber himself moved on from the show a long time ago. These days he is seen as a regular on Chicago Med, where he plays Dr. Dean Archer. Still, during the panel, he called his Wings years a “dream job”, but admitted that “Wings itself was never the hottest, edgiest, sexiest show. We were always sandwiched between those hotter shows, but we seemed to have stood the test of time.”

And honestly, it did. Back in the day, Wings went up against classics like Cheers, Frasier, Friends and even Seinfeld, but still managed to keep going and drawing audiences – even if it’s not boxed in with those titles today. USA Network picked up exclusive rerun rights to 116 episodes in 1993, saturating the cable schedule for years.

Image Credit: NBC

Wings also launched plenty of TV careers, aside from Webers. Modern Family co-creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan both worked as writers on the series before building their own hit show. And Webers’ co-stars, Tim Daly, Thomas Haden Church, and Tony Shalhoub, all went on to become acting legends.

And according to the actor, they still all keep in touch today. “Tim and I are close,” he said. “Amy Yasbeck and I, Tony Shalhoub, yeah, we all talk.”

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For now, fans looking for their Wings fix can stream the series on Paramount+, or catch it in daily reruns on Antenna TV and Rewind.