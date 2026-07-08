It’s been 40 years since Number 5 first came to life. And, unfortunately, the reboot announced years back still hasn’t moved an inch (and no, Neill Blomkamp’s Chappie and Disney’s Wall-E don’t count). In 2020, we posted a Short Circuit LEGO project that was in active development (which, sadly, never got the green light either). Much to our surprise, at the time, there were quite a number of readers calling for a reboot, remake or sequel with Johnny 5 returning to a modern setting. But the only news about his possible return has now gone quiet in recent years.

The Original Short Circuit, 40 Years On

Image Credit: Tri-Star Pictures

The ’80s were a treasure trove of unsung film franchises. Some of the most memorable titles come from this era, when budgets were low, and ingenuity was high, resulting in a fascinating array of movies that have since gone down as classics.

However, for every Goonies or Back to the Future out there, there are the ones like Short Circuit: a movie that had all the makings of an instant classic but also, for some reason, never capitalized on its potential. Perhaps it might have something to do with the box-office bomb that was Short Circuit 2, but that movie could also be considered a time capsule of the era, complete with all the charm and style we would expect from such an iconic sci-fi flick.

Short Circuit, from Tri-Star Pictures, told the story of Johnny 5, a military robot that gains sentience after being struck by lightning. Tim Blaney provided the voice and puppeteering for Johnny 5, while the cast featured Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg, Austin Pendleton, and Fisher Stevens. John Badham, who also directed Saturday Night Fever, helmed this film, which became just as memorable for its energetic soundtrack, which included “Who’s Johnny” by El DeBarge and “More Than a Woman” by the Bee Gees.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 62% rating from 39 critics, with many comparing it to E.T. and Batteries Not Included. Short Circuit premiered in North American cinemas on 9 May 1986 – which means this year marks its 40th anniversary. It grossed a little over $40 million against a $15 million budget back in the day, which is a solid return even though it never did quite become as big as contemporaries like E.T. or Back to the Future.

But even though Short Circuit didn’t do well at the box office back in the day, it has since become a classic cult film that fans can enjoy. Perhaps Johnny 5 really was ahead of its time, not only because it was a functioning robot that didn’t need human control to perform actions, but also because it showed us how we would eventually interact with technology.

The 2020 Spyglass Reboot — And Five Years of Silence

Image Credit: Tri-Star Pictures

Back in 2020, it was confirmed that Short Circuit‘s Johnny 5 would live again with a reboot in the works at Spyglass Media Group.

That “news,” though, is now over five years old. The Spyglass deal was first reported by Deadline in November 2020, but as of July 2026, there has been no further public movement whatsoever – no director, no cast, no script pages, no release date, and no production start.

But what was the reboot actually going to be about? Well, rather than a new chapter in the life of the lovable android, the new Short Circuit was set to be a retelling of the events from the first movie. The only noteworthy difference seems to be that the central family is now of Latin-American descent, but not much else is known about what forty years of technological advancement would mean for Johnny 5’s design.

Producers Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman were attached to the project as of the original 2020 announcement, though there’s been no confirmation since as to whether they’re still involved, a release date, or which cast members (if any) would return.

But even if robots like Johnny 5 might not be as cool as they were in the ’80s, there are still tons of narrative potential to see in a reinvigorated take on Short Circuit.

A History of Failed Short Circuit Reboots

Before Spyglass gave it a shot, other studios tried to get a Short Circuit reboot off the ground. In 2008, there were some very believable rumors going around about Dimension Films purportedly getting ready to release a new take on the classic sci-fi film.

Though Dimension did get the rights, their reboot quickly died too. Rumours about the film included a much darker take on the plot, including a Number 5 that would be a deadly menace rather than a friendly robot. Perhaps the producers thought they had bought the rights to Chopping Mall instead of Short Circuit? They were released the same year, after all.

Twenty years after the cancellation of Short Circuit 3, a remake of the original film was announced in 2008. Dan Milano, known for his work on Robot Chicken, was hired to write the script alongside Steve Carr, director of Paul Blart: Mall Cop, who was set to direct the film. Early rumours suggested that Johnny 5’s appearance would largely remain unchanged, and the screenplay centred around a young boy forming a friendship with the robot.

Later, Tim Hill, the director of Hop, took over and envisioned a much darker take for Short Circuit 3, focusing on the ethical implications of using drones and robots in warfare.

Will We Ever See Johnny 5 Again?

Image Credit: Tri-Star Pictures

Despite its reputation as the era of bombastic action flicks, the ’80s also provided us with a healthy dose of wholesome stories that we could watch together as a family. Short Circuit is one of those films, and whenever this reboot does eventually surface, we’re glad a new generation will get the chance to discover the magic of Johnny 5 for themselves.

Forty years on, Johnny 5 is still waiting for more input. Whether Spyglass ever gets this remake moving, or their take joins the long list of Short Circuit reboots that never made it past the announcement stage, is anyone’s guess at this point.

Tell us, do you want to see a Short Circuit reboot or remake with Johnny 5 or a continuation with a Short Circuit 3? Should Steve Guttenberg and Fisher Stevens return? Also, read our article on 80s actors who just disappeared and our list of the 26 best 80s kids movies.