Day Shift’s fans are demanding a “Bros Grimm” Nazarian Brothers (Steve Howey as Mike Nazarian and Scott Adkins as Diran Nazarian) spin-off on Netflix.

Day Shift is a vampire-slaying action-comedy movie that hit the air on Netflix on August 12th and has been met with a fabulous global reception. The movie features Jamie Foxx as a hardworking dad out to provide for his daughter using a boring pool-cleaning job as a front for his real gig: hunting and killing vampires, alongside Dave Franco and the legendary Snoop Dogg.

Despite having Foxx and Franco in the role of the protagonists, two different vampire slayers stole the spotlight and the hearts of fans around the world.

Vampire Hunters

Meet the Nazarian Brothers (Bros Grimm), the most brutal vampire hunters in The Union.

Mike Nazarian is played by Steve Howey – famous for his roles in Sons of Anarchy and Seal Team, and Diran Nazarian is played by Scott Adkins – famous for his roles in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and The Bourne Ultimatum, although he is soon to star as ‘Killa’ in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 movie, scheduled for release in March 2023.

Fans are arguing that the best scene of the whole movie is when main characters Bub Jablonski (Jamie Foxx) and Seth (Dave Franco) end up teaming up with the Nazarian Brothers to take out a vampire ‘hive’ that is infesting a housing estate.

At first, the two are apprehensive about teaming up with the Nazarian Brothers, having heard plenty of stories about the ruthless pair, but they are shocked to find that the brothers aren’t nearly the “bullies” that they have been portrayed to be.

After teaming up and agreeing to split the bounty equally, what follows is an epic action sequence displaying the ruthless martial arts and armaments of the brothers as they earn themselves the iconic ‘Vampire Kill of the Week’ at The Union.

Fans are Demanding a Spin-off

After seeing the boys in action, fans have all but forgotten the iconic trio mentioned earlier and desperately want to see a spin-off in the ‘Bros’ honour.

Fan’s comments included: “I was wrong about the Nazarian Bros and I apologise. I thought they’d be untrustworthy bullies ready to screw over a desperate man. But they ended up being supportive team playing banter boys who are very VERY good at their job. Sweet lads. Want spin-off please.”

“The part from “day shift” where the nazarian brothers fought the vampires. Damn!!! I was literally screaming lol.”

“I wanna see the future adventures of the Nazarian brothers! Slaying vamps and fixing sound-systems”

“I need more of the Nazarian Bros. #DayShift”

“Day Shift is rad. Loved the stunt work and snappy action fight choreography. I’m also gonna need a Nazarian Bros. spinoff right quick.”

It would appear that everyone has fallen in love with the duo and want to see a spin-off of their adventures, and with how many fans are demanding it, it hopefully won’t be long before Netflix caves and gives fans what they want, a spin-off from one of their most recent hits.

Do you want to see a Nazarian Brothers spin-off as well?