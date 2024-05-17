When it comes to the John Wick universe, few characters have captured the imagination of fans quite like Killa Harkan, portrayed by martial arts film legend Scott Adkins. Harkan’s enigmatic presence and formidable skills immediately sparked intrigue among viewers. With Donnie Yen set to return as Caine in a John Wick spin-off movie, doesn’t Scott Adkins Killa Harkan deserve the same treatment?

John Wick: Chapter 4’s Killa Harkan

John Wick: Chapter 4 features the introduction of several new characters, including Scott Adkins’ Killa Harkan. While it isn’t a massive role, Killa and John have arguably the moment of the movie as their intense fight takes place across the nightclub. It’s a brutal and colourful battle as Killa shows off his martial arts expertise and has John on the brink several times. However, the Baba Yaga comes out on top in the end, putting Killa six feet under.

As the leader of the German branch of The High Table and the person responsible for the death of Pyotr, Killa is yet another entertaining and fascinating character introduced to the John Wick mythos. It also helps that Scott Adkins (who many would love to see as the next Batman) is a bona fide beast in combat, adding more credence to this villain’s ability to crack skulls. That being said, John Wick: Chapter 4 only showcases him for a limited time, and there’s a lot of his backstory to explore here.

The Continental Shows The Way

Unless someone has been living under a rock and avoiding amazing trailers on YouTube, a trailer for The Continental: From the World of John Wick dropkicked its way into existence and every list for one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year. The three-part series follows a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) on his journey to taking control of the infamous “The Continental” hotel, which plays a major part and influence in the John Wick Universe. Additionally, the show demonstrates how Charon (Ayomide Adegun) comes to be Winston’s most trusted ally.

While on the surface it might look like a deliberate cash-in on the franchise’s goodwill and fanfare, it’s actually a terrific idea and an appropriate way to paint a better picture of who this character is. Since the John Wick films showcase many assassins and important figures, it’s always welcome to find out more about where they came from and why they become the people they are in the main series. Winston and Charon are big players for obvious reasons, while Killa also has a crucial link to The High Table and other pivotal characters within the universe. Naturally, this merits further exploration.

Scott Adkins Would Love To Return As Killa Harkan

In John Wick: Chapter 4, Scott Adkins disappears into the role of Killa Harkan, becoming unrecognisable and even hiding his voice under a thick German accent. If someone didn’t know it was him under the getup, it would be difficult to convince them otherwise. Until the kicks start flowing, that is. Killa moves more like Yuri Boyka than Fred Flintstone, as he proves his ruthlessness doesn’t only extend to using a gun.

During the press tour, the Day Shift actor revealed he had a good time working with John Wick star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski. When asked if he would be willing to return to the franchise in a prequel or spinoff, Adkins told RadioTimes.com: “Of course I would [return]. It was a fantastic opportunity to be a part of the John Wick franchise. If they were to do a spin-off that involved other characters, of course I would say yes. I’m not stupid.”

Scott Adkins’ Killa Harkan Needs A Prequel TV Series

From The Continental: From the World of John Wick to Ballerina, it’s clear there’s an appetite to explore certain personalities from this universe. Even if a Killa Harkan prequel series isn’t in the pipeline, he should still be included in any potential series or films that cover the Ruska Roma.

More importantly, Scott Adkins (who recently revealed that he turned down a Kickboxer reboot) should be the one and only contender to portray him again. It isn’t like they will need a radically de-aged character for the part like it was needed with Winston Scott and Charon. In fact, it’s entirely possible to adjust and manipulate Killa’s appearance via the suit he wore in John Wick: Chapter 4. That being said, the future of any spinoffs or prequels rest sorely on the shoulders of The Continental and Ballerina. So, if fans want to see more stories from the John Wick Universe, it’s best they support these efforts.

Did you know that actor Joe Taslim wanted Scott Adkins to play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2? Also, check out our exclusive video of Scott Adkins Batman audition.

Would you like to see Scott Adkins’ Killa Harkan return in a John Wick TV series spin-off?